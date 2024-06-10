Következő mérkőzések
Orbán Viktor azonnali kérdésekre válaszol a parlamentben – kövesse nálunk élőben!

Választások - 2024. június 9. Helyi önkormányzati választások,
Nemzetiségi önkormányzati választások
és Európai parlamenti választás
FideszepVálasztás 2024külügyminiszter
Fidesz–KDNP Has Never Received So Many Votes in EP Elections

The voters have sent a clear message, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has said.

Kozma Zoltán
2024. 06. 10. 16:12
SZIJJÁRTÓ Péter
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto attends a meeting of the subsidiaries of the Indian Motherson Group in Budapest, on June 6, 2024 (Photo: MTI/Noemi Bruzak)
Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Peter Szijjarto, took to social media to report on the results of yesterday's European Parliament elections.

Two million fifteen thousand: never before have we received so many votes in an EP election – the highest ever!

 – FM Szijjarto wrote on his Facebook page.

Mr Szijjarto added that 

the message is clear: the Hungarian people do not want war, migration or gender oppression!!! We will continue to do our job accordingly, both in Budapest and in Brussels.

 

Cover photo: Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Peter Szijjarto, speaks at a meeting of the subsidiaries of the Indian automotive spare part manufacturer, Motherson Group, at the MVM Dome on June 6, 2024. (Photo: MTI/Noemi Bruzak)

