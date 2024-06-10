Fidesz–KDNP Has Never Received So Many Votes in EP Elections

Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Peter Szijjarto, took to social media to report on the results of yesterday's European Parliament elections.

Two million fifteen thousand: never before have we received so many votes in an EP election – the highest ever!

– FM Szijjarto wrote on his Facebook page.

Mr Szijjarto added that

the message is clear: the Hungarian people do not want war, migration or gender oppression!!! We will continue to do our job accordingly, both in Budapest and in Brussels.

Cover photo: Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Peter Szijjarto, speaks at a meeting of the subsidiaries of the Indian automotive spare part manufacturer, Motherson Group, at the MVM Dome on June 6, 2024. (Photo: MTI/Noemi Bruzak)