Organizations defending the rights of homosexuals did not give up on spreading gender propaganda aimed at sensitizing children during this year's Budapest Pride week. The Labrisz Lesbian Association, for example, continues to push for the distribution of the storybook called "A Fairytale for Everyone," and has even launched a fairy-tale writing course and a competition to promote acceptance of the LGBTQ minority.

With the support of left-wing politicians and Pride, favored by US Ambassador David Pressman, a program was organized in a bookstore to introduce the storybook "A Fairytale for Everyone" to both teachers and schoolchildren, and then have them participate in a presentation and "peer discussion" session designed for pupils aged six to ten.

The session was split into four segments: a reading session for the younger children, followed by a question-and-answer session, and then a group drawing session. Labrisz and the organizers are not shy about the purpose of the workshop. They openly admit that

they want to bring LGBTQ propaganda into schools, even to primary school pupils, without taboos but in a hidden way, for example through tales.

The programs were mainly aimed at teachers, teacher trainees, or other professionals in the field of education, but secondary school students were also welcome. Labrisz also organized a course in fairy-tale writing, based on the sensitizing book "A Fairytale for Everyone," and launched a competition for fairy-tale writers. The workshop gave participants the opportunity to try their hand at writing fairy tales through a story from the book, discussing typical and atypical fairy tale elements and gender roles. As they admitted,

they are planning to use the works to create a storybook for pre-schoolers and schoolkids, in which they expect to rewrite well-known fairy tales in a contemporary setting, using characters who do not conform to traditional gender roles,

whether they are LGBTQ people, non-whites, non-Christians, refugees, people living in extreme poverty, or with physical disabilities or mental illness, the elderly, people from across the border, alcoholics, children of parents who have been in jail - letting the applicant's sensitivity decide how they interpret the above terms. As part of Pride Month, a so-called "girls' picnic" was also held on Budapest's Margaret Island.