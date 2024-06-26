Russia Blacklists Soros's Hungarian Blog

The Hungarian 444.hu news site is receiving special attention in Russia, as George Soros's blog has been added to the latest sanctions list.

According to the Russian foreign ministry, the restrictions on European media were imposed in retaliation for the EU's banning of RIA Novosti's, Izvestia's and Rossiyskaya Gazeta's broadcasts. If sanctions against Russian media are lifted, Moscow will also review its retaliatory restrictive measures, the ministry said.

The list of "media outlets subject to retaliatory measures aimed at restricting broadcasting from the territory of Russia and access to Internet sources" was published by RIA Novostyi. As 444.hu is still available in Russia, it is unclear what exactly is meant by "retaliatory measures".

The list includes a number of similar, small blogs like 444.hu, but also several larger portals such as orf.at, zeit.de or faz.net.

