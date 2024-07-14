Következő mérkőzések
Spanyolország
21:002024. július 14.
Anglia
Háború UkrajnábanPatrióták Európáértillegális migrációBakondi GyörgyOrbán Viktor
magyar

PM Orban's New EP Group Could Bring Big Changes

The issue of illegal migration will be kept on the agenda throughout the Hungarian EU presidency, the PM's chief homeland security advisor says.

Magyar Nemzet
Forrás: MTI2024. 07. 14. 11:26
The Hungarian prime minister's Chief Homeland Security Advisor Gyorgy Bakondi (Photo: MTI/Lajos Soos)
Vélemény hírlevélJobban mondva- heti vélemény hírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz füzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

"In the European Parliament elections the people of Europe expressed that they do not want illegal immigrants, that they want to live in safety, and that they want the political leadership and the organizations responsible for security to be able to provide them and their families with that safety," Gyorgy Bakondi said on Saturday evening's public television program.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief homeland security advisor also commented on the formation of the Patriots for Europe parliamentary group, saying that the recently formed political alliance had caught European politics by surprise and has triggered changes, the consequences of which are only now beginning to emerge. As for what impact this will have on illegal migration remains to be seen, but "there is a chance that on the issue of the war or on the serious problems rife in economic life, such as the issue of competitiveness, we can achieve a breakthrough, or at least initiate changes", Mr Bakondi said, stressing that 

"Illegal migration will remain on the agenda during the Hungarian EU presidency".

Illegal migration is a serious threat to the daily lives of people in Europe, the chief security advisor stated, noting that the steps that the Hungarian government has taken in this area continue to enjoy the majority of the Hungarian people's support, "regardless of party preferences". Gyorgy Bakondi also added that the Hungarian government is doing its utmost to ensure that the country does not have to face the negative consequences of illegal migration experienced in Western Europe.

Cover photo: The Hungarian prime minister's Chief Homeland Security Advisor Gyorgy Bakondi (Photo: MTI/Lajos Soos)

Mindent egy helyen az Eb-ről

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Felhévizy Félix
idezojelekFelhévizy Félix

Ennyi volt, Magyar Péternek vége, közeli barátja okozhatja a vesztét

Felhévizy Félix avatarja

Így múlik el a világ dicsősége…

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Közélet Gazdaság Magazin Bulvár Szolgáltatás Rádió
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu