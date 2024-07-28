"In his speech today in Tusványos, Prime Minister Orbán had a lot to say about the United States of America. In the same remarks, fresh from his meeting with Putin, Prime Minister Orbán also peddled Kremlin conspiracy theories about the United States. Hardly what we expect from an Ally," - reads a fresh post from David Pressman on X, in which he reacted to PM Viktor Orban's speech at the Tusvanyos free summer university and student camp.
Pressman Accuses Orban of Spreading Conspiracy Theories
The US ambassador expressed his dislike, this time of PM Orban's recent speech at the Tusvanyos summer university.
Az USA magyarországi nagykövete emellett belinkelt két percet a hónap elején, az amerikai függetlenség napja alkalmából elmondott beszédéből.
David Pressman itt azt mondta: „Apparently, there is an election coming up in the United Sates. I know this, in part, because your prime minister keeps reminding us daily of who he would like to win that election, and who he would vote for, if he were an American, which he is not."
„We have no other ally or partner – not a single one – that similarly, overtly and tirelessly campaings for a specific candicate in an election in the United Sates of America” – the ambassador complained.
További IN ENGLISH híreink
Cover photo: David Pressman (Photo:MTI/Szilard Koszticsak)
További IN ENGLISH híreink
A téma legfrissebb híreiTovább az összes cikkhez
PM Orban: Time Is on the Side of Pro-Peace Policy
According to the Hungarian prime minister, the peace mission has catalyzed a slow fermentation process, with the parties slowly moving from pro-war to pro-peace policies.
European Parliament Plagued by Democracy Deficit, MEP Says
The politician heads the development policy work of the Patriots for Europe group.
Nezopont Poll: Majority Want Transparency in Media Funding
More than two thirds of voters are in favor of mandatory public disclosure of foreign support for Hungarian media products.
Orban to Have Important Talks Ahead of Tusvanyos Speech
Before giving his keynote at the Balvanyos Free Summer University gathering, the Hungarian prime minister will be meeting with neighboring Romania's head of government.
Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!
- Iratkozzon fel hírlevelünkre
- Csatlakozzon hozzánk Facebookon és Twitteren
- Kövesse csatornáinkat Instagrammon, Videán, YouTube-on és RSS-en
Akik körbe ették a Balatont: Hol lehet jó lángost, fagylaltot vagy halászlét enni a Balatonnál?
Nagy a baj az olimpián, hajnalban súlyos döntést kellett hozni
György herceg nem megy idén középiskolába, ahogy a kortársai, de szombaton is tanulnai kell
Kemény üzenet Tusványosról, az ukránoknak
Újabb csalás a vívóknál, ellenfele üzent a magyar olimpikonnak
Nem találják Milák Kristófot, még az edzője sem tud róla semmit
Újabb turistacsapda várja a külföldi látogatókat a Halászbástyán
Női kéziseink Brazília ellen lépnek pályára; Fucsovics Márton Rafael Nadallal játszik – ez vár ránk ma az olimpián
Orbán Viktor beszéde miatt ideges a lengyel média
„Arra kérem Oroszországot, hogy adjon nekem menedékjogot, nem akarok részese lenni ennek a sz...rságnak”
Elon Musk nagyon kiakadt azon, amit Párizsban bemutattak
Forrnak az indulatok a párizsi olimpia botrányos megnyitója után
Címoldalról ajánljukTovább az összes cikkhez
PM Orban: Time Is on the Side of Pro-Peace Policy
According to the Hungarian prime minister, the peace mission has catalyzed a slow fermentation process, with the parties slowly moving from pro-war to pro-peace policies.
European Parliament Plagued by Democracy Deficit, MEP Says
The politician heads the development policy work of the Patriots for Europe group.
Nezopont Poll: Majority Want Transparency in Media Funding
More than two thirds of voters are in favor of mandatory public disclosure of foreign support for Hungarian media products.
Orban to Have Important Talks Ahead of Tusvanyos Speech
Before giving his keynote at the Balvanyos Free Summer University gathering, the Hungarian prime minister will be meeting with neighboring Romania's head of government.