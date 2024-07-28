A magyar csapat eredményei:
Aranyérem
0
Ezüstérem
0
Bronzérem
1
HUNPásztor Flóra
10:55VívásFlora Pasztor-Jacqueline Dubrovich
HUNPongrácz Bence
12:10CselgáncsHifumi Abe-Bence Pongracz
HUNKoch Máté
12:25VívásMate Tamas Koch-Grabiel Lugo
HUNAndrásfi Tibor
12:50VívásRuben Limardo-Tibor Andrasfi
HUNPupp Réka
12:50CselgáncsReka Pupp-Sosorbaram Lkhagvasuren
HUNFucsovics Márton
13:30TeniszMarton Fucsovics-Rafael Nadal
HUNSiklósi Gergely
13:40VívásJakub Jurka-Gergely Siklosi
HUNMarozsán Fábián
15:00TeniszFabian Marozsan-Ugo Humbert
Pressman Accuses Orban of Spreading Conspiracy Theories

The US ambassador expressed his dislike, this time of PM Orban's recent speech at the Tusvanyos summer university.

Magyar Nemzet
2024. 07. 28. 10:48
US Ambassador to Budapest, David Pressman (Photo: MTI/Szilard Koszticsak)
"In his speech today in Tusványos, Prime Minister Orbán had a lot to say about the United States of America. In the same remarks, fresh from his meeting with Putin, Prime Minister Orbán also peddled Kremlin conspiracy theories about the United States. Hardly what we expect from an Ally," - reads a fresh post from David Pressman on X, in which he reacted to PM Viktor Orban's speech at the Tusvanyos free summer university and student camp. 

Az USA magyarországi nagykövete emellett belinkelt két percet a hónap elején, az amerikai függetlenség napja alkalmából elmondott beszédéből.

David Pressman itt azt mondta: „Apparently, there is an election coming up in the United Sates. I know this, in part, because your prime minister keeps reminding us daily of who he would like to win that election, and who he would vote for, if he were an American, which he is not."

„We have no other ally or partner – not a single one  – that similarly, overtly and tirelessly campaings for a specific candicate in an election in the United Sates of America” – the ambassador complained.

Cover photo: David Pressman (Photo:MTI/Szilard Koszticsak)

 

