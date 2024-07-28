Pressman Accuses Orban of Spreading Conspiracy Theories

Az USA magyarországi nagykövete emellett belinkelt két percet a hónap elején, az amerikai függetlenség napja alkalmából elmondott beszédéből.

David Pressman itt azt mondta: „Apparently, there is an election coming up in the United Sates. I know this, in part, because your prime minister keeps reminding us daily of who he would like to win that election, and who he would vote for, if he were an American, which he is not."

„We have no other ally or partner – not a single one – that similarly, overtly and tirelessly campaings for a specific candicate in an election in the United Sates of America” – the ambassador complained.