Tamas Deutsch: From EPP to Communists, EP's Left-Wing Majority Rages in Fear + Video

The European Parliament held its inaugural session in Strasbourg. Roberta Metsola was re-elected to the helm of the EP. The vice-presidents of the EP were also elected: a total of three MEPs from the European People's Party (EPP), two from the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR), five from the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats (S&D), two from Renew Europe, one from the Greens and the Left each. No MEP from the Patriots for Europe group was elected vice-president, despite the faction having become one of the major forces in the EP.

A purebred communist was, of course, elected vice-president,

Tamas Deutsch, head of the EP delegation of the Fidesz and the co-ruling Christian Democrats, told Hir TV.