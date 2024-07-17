Deutsch TamásEurópai ParlamentEP
Tamas Deutsch: From EPP to Communists, EP's Left-Wing Majority Rages in Fear + Video

The European Parliament held its inaugural session in Strasbourg, with the Patriots for Europe coming under heavy fire.

Biró Réka
2024. 07. 17. 16:44
European Parliament President Roberta Metsola (Photo: MTI/EPA/Ronald Wittek)
The European Parliament held its inaugural session in Strasbourg. Roberta Metsola was re-elected to the helm of the EP. The vice-presidents of the EP were also elected: a total of three MEPs from the European People's Party (EPP), two from the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR), five from the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats (S&D), two from Renew Europe, one from the Greens and the Left each. No MEP from the Patriots for Europe group was elected vice-president, despite the faction having become one of the major forces in the EP.

A purebred communist was, of course, elected vice-president,

Tamas Deutsch, head of the EP delegation of the Fidesz and the co-ruling Christian Democrats, told Hir TV. 

Asked whether it was a violation of EU law that the Patriots were not assigned a post, Tamas Deutsch said:

In Europe, law has become a handmaid to power aspirations. When power aspirations seek justification for the use of legal instruments, for the punitive application of the law, for the constant regulatory procedures, then of course they become legalistic. When flouting the legal regulations is in the left's power interest, then they do so unscrupulously,

The video in full can be viewed here:

Cover photo: European Parliament President Roberta Metsola (Photo: MTI/EPA/Ronald Wittek)

