Szent István-bazilikaaugusztus 20-i ünnepségekaugusztus 20-i rendezvények
magyar

How Hungary Celebrated Its Birthday

Hungary celebrated Saint Stephen's Day, commemorating the founding of the Hungarian state and the nation's Christian heritage.

Magyar Nemzet
2024. 08. 21. 11:12
Photo: Balazs Ladoczki
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Since August 17, the central events of the Saint Stephen's Day celebrations have attracted large audiences, with tens of thousands of people taking part since Saturday.

As the tradition, yesterday's celebrations began with the hoisting of the national flag and the oath-taking of officers on Kussuth Lajos Square in front of the Parliament, followed by an air parade over the Danube,

Those interested could view the Holy Crown free of charge in the Parliament between 10 am and 6 pm. The Holy Right Gold Train exhibition and the Promenade of Cities exhibition were open to visitors in Alkotmany Street. The event venue called Heroes' Way offered valuable programs for the enthusiasts of Hungarian history.

In the afternoon, a festive mass, presented by Cardinal Peter Erdo, Archbishop of Esztergom and Budapest, was held at St Stephen's Basilica. However, after the holy mass, the traditional public procession of the Holy Right around the Basilica was cancelled and took place inside St Stephen's Basilica due to the unstable weather situation.

The Street of Hungarian Flavors awaited gastronomy lovers with culinary delights and music and dance shows all day long.

In the evening, Zoltan Kovacs announced that the fireworks display would start depending on weather conditions. The head of the operational team responsible for the safe organization of the festival said: "If there is an unexpected adverse change in the weather, the operational team will be able to intervene immediately and will provide information without delay. People's safety is our top priority."

The fireworks display, presented over a larger area than ever before, began at ten pm after the thunderstorms had subsided. Spectators admired the dazzling lights and enjoyed the performance by internationally acclaimed Hungarian artists, featuring important events in Hungarian national history. Indeed, this year's fireworks show was bigger and more spectacular than ever before.

 

null
LAB_1251
tűzijáték
LAB_1254
LAB_1242
null
LAB_1251
LAB_1238
null
null
null
null
null
null
LAB_1286
null
null
null
LAB_1251
tűzijáték
LAB_1254
LAB_1242
null
LAB_1251
LAB_1238
null
null
null
null
null
null
LAB_1286
null
null
null
LAB_1251
tűzijáték
LAB_1254
LAB_1242
null
LAB_1251
LAB_1238
null
null
null
null
null
null
LAB_1286
null
null
1/17 Augusztus 20-i ünnepi tűzijáték
LAB_8671
LAB_8608
LAB_8592
LAB_8576
LAB_8396
LAB_8528
LAB_8433
HZ1_9277
HZ1_9242
HZ1_9269
HZ1_9235
HZ1_9230
HZ1_9191
HZ1_9195
HZ1_9140
HZ1_9280
HZ1_9444
HZ1_9447
HZ1_9166
HZ1_9437
HZ1_9416
HZ1_9315
HZ1_9283
HZ1_9362
HZ1_9345
HZ1_9304
LAB_8671
LAB_8608
LAB_8592
LAB_8576
LAB_8396
LAB_8528
LAB_8433
HZ1_9277
HZ1_9242
HZ1_9269
HZ1_9235
HZ1_9230
HZ1_9191
HZ1_9195
HZ1_9140
HZ1_9280
HZ1_9444
HZ1_9447
HZ1_9166
HZ1_9437
HZ1_9416
HZ1_9315
HZ1_9283
HZ1_9362
HZ1_9345
HZ1_9304
LAB_8671
LAB_8608
LAB_8592
LAB_8576
LAB_8396
LAB_8528
LAB_8433
HZ1_9277
HZ1_9242
HZ1_9269
HZ1_9235
HZ1_9230
HZ1_9191
HZ1_9195
HZ1_9140
HZ1_9280
HZ1_9444
HZ1_9447
HZ1_9166
HZ1_9437
HZ1_9416
HZ1_9315
HZ1_9283
HZ1_9362
HZ1_9345
HZ1_9304
1/26 Ünnepi programok Magyarország születésnapján

 

 

 

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Pilhál Tamás
idezojelekSzent IStván király

Örök ünneprontóink

Pilhál Tamás avatarja

Hargitai Miklós föltalálta a spanyolviaszt. Megfejtette, amit egy átlag magyar kisiskolás is tud.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Közélet Gazdaság Magazin Bulvár Szolgáltatás Rádió
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu