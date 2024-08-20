atomjégtörőmagyar zászlóÉszaki-sarkexpedícióroszatom
magyar

Hungarian Flag Now Flies at the North Pole

A student form Hungary is also on the Icebreaker of Knowledge expedition.

Magyar Nemzet
2024. 08. 20.
50 Let Pobedy nuclear-powered icebreaker on expedition to the North Pole (Photo: Wikipedia/Kiselev d)
The Icebreaker of Knowledge, an international expedition of students, has reached the North Pole aboard the Russian nuclear-powered icebreaker 50 Let Pobedy (50 Years of Victory). To mark the event, the Hungarian member of the expedition also raised the national flag in the Arctic, Rosatom reported.

The participants of the expedition, supported by Rosatom, were students from Russia, as well as from Armenia, Bangladesh, Belarus, Cameroon, China, Hungary, India, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, South Africa, Tunisia and Uzbekistan.

During the trip, the young people could listen to scientific lectures, carried out experiments and learned about the unique flora and fauna of the Arctic.

The Hungarian participant, Levente Varga, a student of the Korosi Csoma Sandor Bilingual Baptist High School, placed the Hungarian flag after the expedition reached the North Pole on Saturday. The current fifth Icebreaker of Knowledge expedition reached the Pole on the very day that the Soviet nuclear icebreaker Arktika became the first surface ship in the world to do so back in 1977.

Levente Varga posted photos of the moments before departure on his social media page. In the post, the student also revealed that during the adventure he had the opportunity to try a unique delicacy: fried stingray wing.

Cover Photo: 50 Let Pobedy nuclear-powered icebreaker on expedition to the North Pole (Photo: Wikipedia/Kiselev d)

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

