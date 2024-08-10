A magyar csapat eredményei:
Killing of Children in Southport, Terror in Vienna Wake-Up Call for Europe, State Secretary Says

The killing of children in Southport and the terror threat in Vienna sound the alert for Europe, signalling that migration poses an extreme danger to public security, the interior ministry's parliamentary state secretary said in a statement issued on Saturday. The Brussels leadership remains unperturbed by the death toll taken by migration, he noted.

Magyar Nemzet
2024. 08. 10. 16:48
Workers are removing debris from the previous night's riots in Southport, northwest England, on July 31, 2024, after protesters and police clashed at the scene of the stabbing two days earlier(Photo: MTI/EPA/Adam Vaughan)
The events taking place in recent weeks have once again shown that forced migration is a threat to public order and security in Europe and to the peaceful life European people want to lead, Bence Retvari wrote in his statement.

MP Bence Retvari, parliamentary state secretary of the interior ministry and vice-president of the Christian Democrats (KDNP)
MP Bence Retvari, parliamentary state secretary of the interior ministry and vice-president of the Christian Democrats (KDNP), speaks at a press conference held in Ipolydamasd on the banks of the Ipoly River before the launch of the 4th Ipoly River Clean-Up on August 8, 2024 (Photo: MTI/Noemi Bruzak)

Increasingly frightening events are happening day after day, he stressed. In Vienna, Europe's most liveable capital, three Taylor Swift concerts have been cancelled due to a terror threat. In England, police have been unable to control street riots for a week and a half after a young migrant with an African background killed three young girls and injured eleven others.

In Spain, Algerian immigrants stabbed to death and then beheaded a Spanish man in the open street in downtown Valencia. From Sweden to Italy, shocking incidents happen every day that would never have happened without migration,

the state secretary pointed out.
If there were no migration, there would be no no-go zones and the cities in Western Europe would be safer. Pro-migration politicians continue to refuse to face reality: advocating tolerance, they sacrifice public security.

It's astonishing that they automatically side with migrants and fail to protect their country's 'indigenous' citizens and security,

Bence Retvari opined.
He highlighted that crimes are no longer committed only by those who have recently arrived in Europe, but in many cases also by the children of immigrants born in Europe. All this is happening because Europe could not and did not want to integrate them.

Because  there is no cultural integration if there is no cultural consciousness,

the sate secretary pointed out.
The Brussels leadership, adopting the migration pact and imposing migrant quotas, remains unperturbed by the death toll taken by migration, he noted, adding that Hungary will continue to oppose migration and protect the country's external borders.

While crime has fallen by almost 60 percent in our country, the public security situation in pro-migration countries is deteriorating. While the Israeli national football team plays in Hungary, where they feel the safest in Europe, the number of anti-Semitic attacks in pro-migration countries has reached alarming levels. While in pro-migration countries concerts are cancelled due to terror threats, hundreds of thousands of young people in Hungary can safely enjoy festivals.

"The facts prove us right," the state secretary stated.

European citizens can only be safe if there is a radical shift in Brussels' policy from organizing migration to halting it,

Bence Retvari underlined.

Workers are removing debris from the previous night's riots in Southport, northwest England, on July 31, 2024, after protesters and police clashed at the scene of the stabbing two days earlier (Photo: MTI/EPA/Adam Vaughan)

