Miklos Szanto, general director of the Center for Fundamental Rights, took to Facebook to share his thoughts on Imane Khelif's victory in the women's 66-kilogram boxing category at the Paris Olympics. "Shame and disgrace," he began his post.

Woke has made its way into the Olympic ideal!

Everything went according to the "formula", he went on, biological male Imane Helif has won the women's 66-kilogram boxing category!