Think Tank Chief: Only Right Wing Has the Potential for Peace

– You recently announced that the Center for Fundamental Rights is launching Wokebusters, the right wing's international rapid response unit. What prompted this initiative?
– What else, but woke itself. At first glance, the word sounds rather foreign, but we, Central Europeans, know it very well: it is communism itself, repackaged to fit the zeitgeist. Of course, it means vigilance—a buzzword used in the Rakosi era, when they said: "vigilance, comrades, vigilance!" Woke is the lovechild of the socialists' and liberals' unconventional marriage, except that now—instead of class struggle—it is a struggle for social justice; instead of censorship, it is political correctness; instead of raising the proletariat's class consciousness, it is sensitization. However, the essence is all the same: the abolition of Western Christian culture, the dismantling of national existence, the erosion of state sovereignty, and the dismantling of the family. This was also the aim of Lenin and Bela Kun: to attack the Church, to build a global proletariat, to turn the child against his parents. Today, in a modern guise, this is the so-called culture of abolition—the rewriting and renaming of works of art and institutions because of their "sinful" past. This is what the outsourcing of decision-making from the local-national level to international bodies and networks is all about. And, above all, this is what gender propaganda is all about, as the new comrades are fully aware that the family has always been an obstacle to their imperial, dictatorial aspirations. This is a moral, political, and even a health-related duty to launch an open-helmet offensive against this godless, unpatriotic, anti-child course. This is what Wokebusters is all about.