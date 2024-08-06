A magyar csapat eredményei:
Szánthó MiklósAlapjogokért KözpontWokebusters
magyar

Think Tank Chief: Only Right Wing Has the Potential for Peace

"Woke is communism, in a recycled form," Miklos Szantho told Magyar Nemzet in a recent interview, where he spoke about Wokebusters, the right wing's international rapid response unit. Besides discussing this new initiative, we also quizzed the Center for Fundamental Rights' director general about the Olympics and the connection between woke and pro-war propaganda.

Tóth László Levente
2024. 08. 06. 17:04
Miklos Szantho, Director General of the Budapest-based Center for Fundamental Rights (Photo: Arpad Kurucz)
–  You recently announced that the Center for Fundamental Rights is launching Wokebusters, the right wing's international rapid response unit. What prompted this initiative?

– What else, but woke itself. At first glance, the word sounds rather foreign, but we, Central Europeans, know it very well: it is communism itself, repackaged to fit the zeitgeist. Of course, it means vigilance—a buzzword used in the Rakosi era, when they said: "vigilance, comrades, vigilance!" Woke is the lovechild of the socialists' and liberals' unconventional marriage, except that now—instead of class struggle—it is a struggle for social justice; instead of censorship, it is political correctness; instead of raising the proletariat's class consciousness, it is sensitization. However, the essence is all the same: the abolition of Western Christian culture, the dismantling of national existence, the erosion of state sovereignty, and the dismantling of the family. This was also the aim of Lenin and Bela Kun: to attack the Church, to build a global proletariat, to turn the child against his parents. Today, in a modern guise, this is the so-called culture of abolition—the rewriting and renaming of works of art and institutions because of their "sinful" past. This is what the outsourcing of decision-making from the local-national level to international bodies and networks is all about. And, above all, this is what gender propaganda is all about, as the new comrades are fully aware that the family has always been an obstacle to their imperial, dictatorial aspirations. This is a moral, political, and even a health-related duty to launch an open-helmet offensive against this godless, unpatriotic, anti-child course. This is what Wokebusters is all about.

– What will be the main tasks of this communications alert chain, which has been described as the conservative frontline's political action group?

– The rapid response unit will operate in two main ways: First, it will act as an alert chain and early warning system, swiftly mobilizing right-wing forces that are already established in the global arena, whether they are known from CPAC Hungary or other international networks of Hungarian conservatives. If there is an attack or a fake news campaign against us, we will organize ourselves to respond effectively or proactively address issues ourselves. There is significant power—something we should learn from the liberals—in having an established network of contacts across Europe, North and South America. This means having an email, a phone call, or a quick face-to-face meeting where you don’t have to start from scratch. Whether it's about discrediting Hungary, coordinating joint actions, defending parents' rights in the US, or countering attacks from the Spanish right-wing press, we understand and support each other with just a few words. Thanks to the close cooperation between Hungarian and other right-wing forces abroad, these connections have been established, and now we need to activate them.
 

– How will Wokebusters work in practice? Can you give us an example?

– A current example of online expansion is our petition for a Woke Olympics: because men should not be allowed to beat up women and receive medals for it. Unfortunately, however, this is woke itself, already present at the disgraceful opening of the Olympics and in various boxing matches. Anyone fed up with the intrigues of the "bolshevik-woke" camp can join us at the cpachungary.com/wokebusters website, as Sandor Bardosi, Nagy Fero and Megaphone's reporters have already done. We appreciate everyone who has joined so far. I'd like to add that sharing information and exchanging experiences is also essential, because we, Hungarians, were only recently hit in the face - literally and figuratively - by the fact that men are now present in women's sports. In the US, this is considered a long-standing phenomenon, just as rescinding the rights of parents whose kids - as a result of gender brainwashing - have undergone some type of gender reassignment treatments. Understanding where and how the neo-Marxists are scheming in different parts of the world is vital, because their methods are similar, and if we can identify their chicaneries early enough, we can prepare ourselves in advance. But, to answer your question: besides the online actions we will, of course, also organize conferences, trainings, youth meetings and camps to get as many people as possible to join our action group.

– The ambassador of the initiative is Gavin Wax, President of the Young Republicans Club of New York. Why have you asked him to undetrtake this role, and what do you expect from him?

– Gavin Wax is the leader of the oldest and largest Republican youth organization in the US, representing the normal America that we have so long looked up to as an example here in our region: he will be the Wokebusters' ambassador and international spokesman. He is also Donald Trump's man, which I hope will be of even greater value following November's presidential race. The Wokebusters Declaration, which serves as the basis of our initiative, was signed by all the main foreign speakers at CPAC Hungary in April, from Geert Wilders and Santiago Abascal to many Italian, Belgian, American, and Israeli delegates. 

– So Wokebusters is waiting for people to join, and the initiative could also lead to the establishment of some type of global network. Where would you start the expansion?

– Frankly, everywhere. Due to the online sphere, anyone can join from anywhere, but of course, our focus will be on Western civilization: the transatlantic region, Latin America, Israel, and Australia. We must be active, because institutional power remains largely in the hands of the leftist liberals, even though their positions have been damaged by people's natural discontent with migration and the ongoing gender madness. This is why they try to stir internal conflicts in various countries with identity politics, and then present themselves as the "good judge." However, their handling of the war was a miscalculation: they expected that pro-war propaganda will restore their hegemony, but ironically, it only paved the way for their downfall. This is evident from the EP elections and the forthcoming US elections, too. For there is a link between woke and pro-war psychosis: if politicians have been making ideology- and emotion-driven decisions on key social issues for decades, then they won't be able to make pragmatic calls based on reality and common sense in the event of a tough war, either. And increasingly, voters see the right wing as the only side with the potential for peace today.

– What did you think when you saw that the much-criticized opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics was not only slammed by Christians, but also protested by the Muslim world?

– I watched the opening ceremony until the Hungarian boat arrived, then I left to put my kids to bed. When I returned, the Eurovision Song Contest was on - a program that had burned the image of bearded women into our retinas. Sadly, we should not be surprised that many outsiders are developing a sense that the Western world - in terms of its civilisation - is declining. We, at Wokebusters, will work to ensure that this does not happen.

– It seems that more and more countries across Europe are taking action precisely on migration. How do you assess this?

– We have a saying that Hungarians are not right, but will be right. We have seen this with migration, and we are starting to see it with the Ukraine war, which erupted as a result of Russia's aggression. After Viktor Orban's peace mission, Zelensky spoke to Trump, the Ukrainian foreign minister traveled to Beijing, NATO is silent on the Ukraine mission announced for the previous summit, and meanwhile Finland's president, and even Zelensky himself, has said that we should negotiate with the Russians. I think the essence of the Hungary's current grand strategy is to avoid being absorbed in any great empire. Obviously, this requires connectivity, so that we are not linked to one bloc but to as many parts of the world as possible. But for connectivity to work, we need peace. And we may now be in a fortunate position that, even despite the pro-war propaganda machine, Europe's real interest lies in peace, so - perhaps, sor once in history - Hungarian and pan-European interests align. And if, in times of war, the woke forces are forced to retreat at least, it would be a giant step towards saving Western civilization.

Cover photo: Miklos Szantho, Director General of the Budapest-based Center for Fundamental Rights (Photo: Arpad Kurucz)

