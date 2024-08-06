Think Tank Chief: Only Right Wing Has the Potential for Peace

– What will be the main tasks of this communications alert chain, which has been described as the conservative frontline's political action group?

– The rapid response unit will operate in two main ways: First, it will act as an alert chain and early warning system, swiftly mobilizing right-wing forces that are already established in the global arena, whether they are known from CPAC Hungary or other international networks of Hungarian conservatives. If there is an attack or a fake news campaign against us, we will organize ourselves to respond effectively or proactively address issues ourselves. There is significant power—something we should learn from the liberals—in having an established network of contacts across Europe, North and South America. This means having an email, a phone call, or a quick face-to-face meeting where you don’t have to start from scratch. Whether it's about discrediting Hungary, coordinating joint actions, defending parents' rights in the US, or countering attacks from the Spanish right-wing press, we understand and support each other with just a few words. Thanks to the close cooperation between Hungarian and other right-wing forces abroad, these connections have been established, and now we need to activate them.



– How will Wokebusters work in practice? Can you give us an example?

– A current example of online expansion is our petition for a Woke Olympics: because men should not be allowed to beat up women and receive medals for it. Unfortunately, however, this is woke itself, already present at the disgraceful opening of the Olympics and in various boxing matches. Anyone fed up with the intrigues of the "bolshevik-woke" camp can join us at the cpachungary.com/wokebusters website, as Sandor Bardosi, Nagy Fero and Megaphone's reporters have already done. We appreciate everyone who has joined so far. I'd like to add that sharing information and exchanging experiences is also essential, because we, Hungarians, were only recently hit in the face - literally and figuratively - by the fact that men are now present in women's sports. In the US, this is considered a long-standing phenomenon, just as rescinding the rights of parents whose kids - as a result of gender brainwashing - have undergone some type of gender reassignment treatments. Understanding where and how the neo-Marxists are scheming in different parts of the world is vital, because their methods are similar, and if we can identify their chicaneries early enough, we can prepare ourselves in advance. But, to answer your question: besides the online actions we will, of course, also organize conferences, trainings, youth meetings and camps to get as many people as possible to join our action group.