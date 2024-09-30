migrációhatárvédelemOrbán Viktor
PM Orban: We Were Right!

"In Europe, more and more people are starting to realize that we were right not to let in illegal migrants" – Hungary's prime minister said.

Magyar Nemzet
2024. 09. 30. 9:36
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban during his interview with Kossuth Radio (Photo: MTI)
Prime Minister Viktor Orban shared a video from his Friday morning interview on his social media page.

"In terms of the migration debate, the Hungarian saying tell the truth and they'll take your head off is completely true, and we’re not alone in this, as a growing number of countries are now saying: these guys were right. 

So today, in Brussels and across Europe, it's almost a cliché that yes, we do criticize, punish and bash the Hungarians, but we all know that they were right. In fact, they are still right because our only chance for a better future is if we don’t let migrants in - especially illegal migrants into the European continent," Prime Minister Orban stated.

This is why he told the German Chancellor: "Welcome to the club – welcome to the club of leaders who want to protect their countries," he added.

 

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban during his interview with Kossuth Radio (Photo: MTI)

