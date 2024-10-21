Family Takes Center Stage

The European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) aim to be a voice for fostering dialogue among various conservative groups. They consider it vital to eliminate ideological differences among center-right forces and present a united front within EU institutions.

Antonio Giordano, an MEP of the Brothers of Italy party and secretary-general of the European Reformists and Conservatives, told Magyar Nemzet that the ECR consistently places dialogue at the center of its efforts. He said they seek to engage in dialogue with everyone, as it is the best way to overcome ideological barriers. This is why the ECR invited center-right forces from across Europe to the Family Congress, including members of the Patriots for Europe party family, and European People’s Party politicians. Naturally, members of Italy's Lega, which is also part of the Patriots, were also in attendance.

ECR's secretary general emphasized that the family is a central issue in center-right politics, which is why this congress in Croatia, focused on demographic challenges, was held for the second time.

He lamented the fact that the family often finds itself in the crosshairs of ideological attacks. The conservatives’ goal, he stated, is to counter those ideologies seeking to undermine core values and to rebuild the family institution on new foundations. Mr. Giordano also noted that solving Italy’s demographic decline cannot be achieved by replacing the population with illegal immigrants. Illegal migration must be managed, not simply endured with its consequences. It is the responsibility of the Italian government to find and secure the resources necessary to support families and young people, the Italian politician argued.

Besides the politicians of Italy's Lega party, Fidesz VP Kinga Gal - the first Vice President of the Patriots for Europe group - also participated in the congress. In her remarks, she emphasized the need for Europe’s right-wing forces to cooperate based on shared values and principles. She told our newspaper that she was pleased to have been invited to the European Conservatives' weekend family policy conference.

Ms. Gal said she sees the invitation as a sign that there are common values and goals around which center-right forces can work together in the coming years. Although this cooperation has existed before, she believes it is now poised to grow even stronger. Fidesz's vice president underscored the importance of building a solid, strong alliance within the European Union on shared issues like family policy. She noted that conservatives on the right share the same vision for protecting families and children, recognizing that the family is the foundation of strong European nations. Ms. Gal also highlighted that Hungary’s family policies serve as an exemplary model, one that nationalistic parties across Europe, and even globally, should follow.

Ms. Gal also highlighted one key problem within the European political mindset, namely that - at the decision-making level - responsibility toward children has been rescinded from the decision-making process. This, she believes, is precisely why so many bad political decisions are made. She emphasized that in the coming years, lawmakers must prioritize their responsibility toward children in their decisions. On this issue, she called for close cooperation with European conservative allies at the Family Congress.

During a panel discussion Attila Beneda – Hungary's deputy state secretary for family and demographic policy – illustrated how Hungary’s Fundamental Law protects the institution of marriage, as a union between a man and a woman, and the family as the cornerstone of the nation’s survival, where the mother is a woman and the father is a man. He explained that Hungary’s family policy aims to continuously improve the financial situation of families and expand young people's opportunities in starting their lives, or having access to housing. He noted that since Hungary’s pro-family shift in 2010, both the environment and the policies have become increasingly supportive of families.

Mr. Beneda emphasized that restoring the institution of the family is crucial for the Hungarian government, as the past fifty years have caused significant damage and destruction. He cited the communist dictatorship's anti-society and anti-religion legacy, as well as the anti-family policies of the socialist-liberal governments after the regime change. He also noted that today’s consumer society is attempting to dismantle fundamental values such as the concepts of two genders, identity, religion, and family—values the right-wing government has worked to preserve and strengthen since 2010.

Mihaly Rosonczy-Kovacs, foreign affairs director at the Nezopont Institute, who was also present at the event, highlighted the symbolic significance of Hungarian participation. He noted that VP Kinga Gal is not just a representative of Fidesz but also the first vice president of the Patriots for Europe group. He stressed that European conservatives recognize that sovereigntist parties must work together. Attempts by the European left to drive a wedge between the ECR and the Patriots are futile, as this invitation demonstrates that both Fidesz and the Patriots are far from isolated in the European Parliament. Beyond the mere symbolism, the recognition of the Hungarian family policy's best practices through this invitation is equally important.

Several speakers referred to and praised Hungarian measures. Mateusz Morawiecki, for example, referred to Hungarian PM Viktor Orban as his friend.

The international significance of all this lies in the fact that it strengthens the Fidesz–Christian Democrat (KDNP) party alliance, as well as the Hungarian government’s European allies. The goal of protecting families in these countries is both realistic and achievable.

Cover photo: Illustration