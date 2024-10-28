In his post, FM Peter Szijjarto emphasized that there's “nothing new under the sun” - on Saturday, the election in Georgia wasn’t won by the candidates favored by Brussels and the liberal mainstream, but rather by the country's ruling pro-peace and pro-family party that's committed to sovereignty, with a proclaimed priority for national interests.

And, as the liberals have suffered a spectacular defeat, the attacks have already begun: the election was unfair and there is no democracy in Georgia.

– Hungary's foreign minister stated, calling it rather pathetic that one of Hungary's main critics is Lithuania's foreign minister, whose party was sidelined by Lithuanian voters in yesterday's election.”