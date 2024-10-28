georgiaiSzijjártó Péterliberális
Hungary FM: Gov't Congratulates Georgian Dream Party on Winning the Trust of Georgian People

We congratulate the Georgian Dream party on earning and retaining the trust of the Georgian people. We are ready to develop a partnership grounded in mutual respect and to support Georgia’s European integration process,” Hungary's minister of foreign affairs and trade announced on his Facebook page, on Monday.

Magyar Nemzet
2024. 10. 28. 15:41
Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Source: Facebook / Peter Szijjarto)
In his post, FM Peter Szijjarto emphasized that there's “nothing new under the sun” - on Saturday, the election in Georgia wasn’t won by the candidates favored by Brussels and the liberal mainstream, but rather by the country's ruling pro-peace and pro-family party that's committed to sovereignty, with a proclaimed priority for national interests.

And, as the liberals have suffered a spectacular defeat, the attacks have already begun: the election was unfair and there is no democracy in Georgia.

– Hungary's foreign minister stated, calling it rather pathetic that one of Hungary's main critics is Lithuania's foreign minister, whose party was sidelined by Lithuanian voters in yesterday's election.”

 

