Spanish MP: Hungary Shows Endless Patience with the EU

Donald Trump and Viktor Orban are on the same page for reasons that transcend ideology and interests" Mario Noya said during a roundtable hosted by the Madrid office of the Center for Fundamental Rights (AK), where experts debated potential outcomes of the U.S. elections.

The Spanish journalist, who's an expert at the Disenso Foundation, argued that the two political leaders share numerous common traits, such as both arriving from the periprehy with a view to disrupting old, unsuccessful patters. According to Mr. Noya, this is what the excluded and threatened elite cannot forgive, which is why both leaders are constantly in the crosshairs of various attacks.

PM Viktor Orban’s speech in Strasbourg last week remained a topic of discussion in the Spanish media this week. On Toro TV's Dando Cana program, participants delved into the Hungarian government's migration policies and Mr. Orban's vision for the upcoming EU presidency. One of the guests was Vajk Farkas, the head of AK's Madrid office, who underlined that debates in the European Parliament rarely garner as much media attention as this one, which is due to the fact that the EU's rotating presidency is now held by Hungary's much-criticized prime minister.

Participants of the show quoted Mr. Orban's thoughts on the historical crisis of illegal migration. Then Julio Ariza, a former member of the Spanish People's Party in the Catalan parliament, expressed his astonishment at the continuous, unwarranted array of attacks targeting Hungary, whenever the country is discussed in the media.

It appears that EU institutions try to operate with the grand plan of overriding the decisions of member states. Democracy and fairness in decision-making have vanished out of sight, which is particularly true in Orban's case,

– Mr. Ariza emphasized. He also highlighted the issue of Russian energy, suggesting that Hungary has been unfairly singled out.

What crime has Orban committed? Buying energy from Russia? This year, we (Spain) have purchased 40 percent more gas from Russia than we did last year. Where is the logic in blaming Hungary for this?

– he asked, adding that it is absurd and unjust to judge Hungary’s relationship with Russia without considering its geographic location and strategic needs - something EU leaders are doing.

Focus on education

Hungary's education policies were also discussed in the program. Mr. Ariza emphasized that Hungary does have the right to choose a model that suits its social structure needs, including the exclusion of the LGBTQ lobby or any other “aberrations” affecting children. No one ever said that, upon joining the EU, member states' social or constitutional structures will be determined by the European Commission, he added. He argued that such a notion would signify the end of national sovereignty. Finally, Mr. Ariza emphasized that, in his view, the European Commission is working to overthrow certain member governments, citing its actions against Poland and Italy, where it tried to influence voters against supporting Giorgia Meloni, and now it aims to do precisely the same thing with Hungary.

In my opinion, Hungary is endlessly patient with the European Union,

– he remarked. The program also featured Jose Manuel Garcia-Margallo, Spain's former foreign minister and member of the EPP. Although he is generally critical of the views of the Hungarian government, he also agreed that last week's European Parliament session veered off course because - instead of addressing critical issues affecting Europe - the MEPs were focused on assassinating Mr. Orban's character.

