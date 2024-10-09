békeMenczer TamásparlamentjelentésOrbán Viktor
magyar

Viktor Orban Was Right Again + Video

The warring parties do not want a ceasefire, the communication director pointed out.

Magyar Nemzet
2024. 10. 09. 10:23
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI/Hungarian PM's Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)
After meeting the presidents of Ukraine, Russia, China and Turkey and holding talks with Donald Trump, Viktor Orban wrote a report to the European Council president, said Tamas Menczer in a new video posted on social media.

The general observation is that the intensity of the military conflict will escalate rapidly in the near future,

the communications director of the Fidesz and Christian Democrats quoted the first point of the report, emphasizing that

this has been proven, Viktor Orban was right.

In his report Hungary's prime minister warned that the warring parties are not interested in a ceasefire and only an outside party can bring them to the able. Since the current US and Brussels leadership and leaders are pro-war, they cannot be expected to make this move, Tamas Menczer said. This is why the role of former US President and current presidential candidate Donald Trump is particularly important, he added.

Viktor Orban set out three proposals:

the only way to establish peace is to negotiate with the Chinese, with the Russians and with the countries of the global South, 

the communication director cited the report.

"Hungary's position remains unchanged: an immediate and unconditional ceasefire and peace negotiations are needed," Tamas Menczer stressed.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI/Hungarian PM's Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)

