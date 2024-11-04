"We started the week early. Radio on Sunday, exchanging punches in the parliament on Monday, and then in the evening, heading to Bishkek for the meeting of the Turkic Council. Then the "big ones" are coming to visit us, and on Thursday and Friday, all eyes around the world will be focused on Budapest hosting the biggest diplomatic event in Hungary's history," Hungary's prime minister gave details of is program after a radio interview on Sunday morning.
An Exciting Week with Busy Agenda Ahead for PM Orban
Hungary's prime minister kicked off the working week on Sunday and won't slow down until Friday.
PM Orban shared photos of the radio interview, concluding his post by adding:
And on Tuesday, go Donald Trump! Buckle up, it's going to be exciting!
PM Orban Pays Tribute to the Memory of Heroes
The day the revolution was crushed is a day of national mourning.
Gyorgy Bakondi: Hungary Not Alone in Stance on Migration
The Hungarian PM's chief homeland security advisor pointed out that most of the EU member states have reintroduced border controls.
Weltwoche Audience Are Big Fans of Viktor Orban
The Hungarian prime minister also shared the conversation on his YouTube channel.
PM Orban: Intensive Growth Is Expected in Coming Years
The Western world is facing a massive change, the Hungarian prime minister told Kossuth Radio.
