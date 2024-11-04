miniszterelnökMagyarországparlamentrádió
An Exciting Week with Busy Agenda Ahead for PM Orban

Hungary's prime minister kicked off the working week on Sunday and won't slow down until Friday.

Magyar Nemzet
2024. 11. 04. 10:22
"We started the week early. Radio on Sunday, exchanging punches in the parliament on Monday, and then in the evening, heading to Bishkek for the meeting of the Turkic Council. Then the "big ones" are coming to visit us, and on Thursday and Friday, all eyes around the world will be focused on Budapest hosting the biggest diplomatic event in Hungary's history," Hungary's prime minister gave details of is program after a radio interview on Sunday morning.

PM Orban shared photos of the radio interview, concluding his post by adding: 

And on Tuesday, go Donald Trump! Buckle up, it's going to be exciting!

