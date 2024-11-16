Hungary FM: Budapest Among the Safest Cities in Europe

Speaking during a panel discussion at an event dubbed At Home in Budapest, FM Szijjarto praised the safety of the Hungarian capital, which, he noted, is highly appreciated by visitors from abroad.

Recent European events, such as the football match in the Netherlands or the one that couldn't even be held in Belgium, demonstrate that, in this regard, Budapest - and Hungary as a whole - is truly exceptional in Europe,

– he said, adding that - despite all this - there is one area where he's noticed a decline in recent years, and that is public cleanliness.

As I recall, four or five years ago it hardly even occured that one would wake up to see the city so full of litter on a Sunday morning, right after Saturday night

– he said. He also emphasized that other cities have managed to implement bike lanes more effectively, without restricting or stifling car traffic.

So perhaps this is somethiung that's worth reconsidering, because drivers and cyclists don't necessarily have to view each other as adversaries. They can coexist respectfully, since someone who cycles one day might be driving the next,

– he explained. When asked what he enjoys showing his foreign guests in Budapest, Mr. Szijjarto replied that he often takes visitors to the Puskas Arena, where many of his counterparts quickly transform into enthusiastic teenage soccer fans.

The impact we can create there is truly remarkable. That's why I take all such events to the Puskas Arena,

– he added. Mr. Szijjarto also highlighted the Children's Railway, the chairlift, and the Elizabeth Lookout Tower as noteworthy attractions. Among Budapest's emblematic locations, he also mentioned the Bozsik Stadium and its surroundings, a place deeply connected to his own memories as a Honved fan. However, in the Western world, the culture of hospitality appears to be fading, he opined.

The love, respect, and intent to amaze a guest is much stronger in cultures to the east of us than in the regions west of us,

– he observed.

I like our Eastern origins […] and we should strive to preserve it, because it's undoubtedly one reason why people from places where this culture has disappeared enjoy coming here, to experience how wonderful it is when things still are how they used to be in their neck of the woods. I believe we are world leaders in the culture of hospitality,

– Mr. Szijjarto continued. He also shared that he exclusively gifts items related to Ferenc Puskas to his foreign partners. Upon becoming a minister ten years ago, he said he completely overhauled the ministry's gift inventory.

Everyone knows who Puskas is. I haven’t been to any corner of the world where people didn’t immediately associate Hungary with Puskas, responding with a 'natürlich' or an 'of course,'

– he noted.

Puskas-themed gifts always work; people love'em. Once again, Puskas and Hungary - associating one with the other is entirely natural,

– he added.

Cover Photo: FM Peter Szijjarto at a panel discussion during the "At Home in Budapest" event (Source: Facebook/Szentkiralyi Alexandra)