PM Orban: Central Asia Is One of the Fastest Growing Regions in the World

The Hungarian prime minister recalled that the last time a Kazakh president visited Hungary was 17 years ago. This in itself underlines the importance of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's visit, who represents a huge country from one of the most promising regions, he said.

This region will be a key area and Kazakhstan, a key country in this region for the development of the world economy in the next 15-20 years, he stressed.

PM Orban also recalled that he had met Kassym-Jomart Tokayev several times. During his recent visit to Kazakhstan, for example, the hosts named a street after the Hungarian poet Sandor Petofi, which was received by the Hungarian public as a strong gesture of friendship.

He noted that the ancestors of the Hungarians set out on their journey to the West from somewhere near the area of present-day Kazakhstan. Therefore, this visit is not only about business, the future and development, but also about friendship, fraternity and a common past, which will be of great importance in the coming decades, he said.

Trade development, the development of new energy sources and international transport routes are all major issues that will dominate the next two or three decades, and Kazakhs and Hungarians share common interests in this area, Hungary's prime minister highlighted.

We are not dissatisfied with the pace of development seen over the last few years,

Viktor Orban said, pointing out that Hungarian-Kazakh trade turnover has doubled in ten years.

However, the Hungarian premier and the Kazakh president agreed that "the perspective and potential in this relationship is much greater," and a breakthrough, a leap of magnitude, is needed in Kazakh-Hungarian economic relations.

Viktor Orban disclosed that they have agreed to deepen cooperation between Hungarian and Kazakh companies in the fields of pharmaceuticals, food, agriculture and water management, and that they have set the goal of establishing an air link between the two capitals, and have also agreed to set up a Kazakh-Hungarian investment fund.

Europe cannot do without energy imports, and the Central Asian region, including Kazakhstan, plays a key role in this, which is why Kazakhstan is a strategic partner for the future of energy supply security in Hungary and Europe.

He added that the Hungarian Mol has been present in Kazakhstan for almost two decades now, its operations there are successful, and as a result of Wednesday’s talks, an opportunity has been created for increasing its presence in the Central Asian country. As Kazakhstan will soon start its first nuclear program, Hungary has initiated professional and business cooperation with representatives of the nuclear industry as well, he said.

He further mentioned that Hungary offers 250 state scholarships annually for Kazakh students. They not only gain important knowledge, but also represent a kind of "golden bridge" between the two countries in terms of the future generation, he pointed out.

Currently, Hungary is holding the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union, and during this period, it has made every effort to step up cooperation between Kazakhstan and the European Union, Viktor Orban noted.

They held a meeting of the European Union-Kazakhstan Cooperation Council, and it is a common goal to reach a visa facilitation agreement between the European Union and Kazakhstan which would significantly facilitate the travel of Kazakhs to Europe and also the establishment of Kazakh-Hungarian business and personal relations, Hungary's prime minister said.

On Wednesday, Viktor Orban and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev adopted a joint statement on the occasion of the tenth anniversary of the establishment of strategic partnership between the two states, while before the press statement, representatives of the two countries exchanged the documents of the Kazakh-Hungarian agreements concluded on Wednesday.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also highlighted the need to strengthen relations between the Hungary and Kazakhstan in Budapest after talks with Prime Minister Viktor Orban. The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan said Hungary is Kazakhstan's reliable strategic partner in the European Union. He added that he had a meaningful dialogue with Viktor Orban, and the main goal of his visit is to give new impetus to Kazakh-Hungarian relations.

He pointed out that this year the two countries are celebrating the tenth anniversary of their strategic partnership, and during the talks the future of the partnership was also discussed.

He also recalled that Kazakhstan opened its embassy in Hungary thirty years ago, which was the first Kazakh embassy established in Central Europe. Since then, bilateral relations have developed in the best possible direction, he stressed. He said that at the meeting Hungary and Kazakhstan adopted a joint statement, which he believes serves the interests of both states. He added that special attention will be paid to increasing the volume of bilateral trade.

The volume of trade between Hungary and Kazakhstan is growing year on year, rising by 9 percent last year compared to the previous year, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pointed out.

Trade between the two countries reaching one billion US dollars will be the next milestone,

he said.

The Kazakh president pointed out that since 2005, 370 million US dollars worth of Hungarian capital has been invested in his country. He said that during the day he had met representatives of major Hungarian companies such as Mol, OTP and Richter, and signed agreements with various companies for three sites worth 62 million US dollars.

The Kazakh president took the view economic ties need to be intensified, cooperation must be increased in the fields of rare earths, water management and agriculture, and relations should also be strengthened in the fields of digitalization, energy, shipping and transport.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed that a cooperation agreement was signed in Budapest on the Trans-Caspian transport corridor, which could provide huge economic opportunities, and the document will allow for the implementation of infrastructure and logistics developments.

In the future, ten million tonnes of goods will be transported via this route, with 85 percent of trade from Asia to Europe coming this way, he said.

He also noted that Hungarian-Kazakh relations are deeply rooted, pointing out that "in the Middle Ages, this region was the last refuge of the Kipchaks". The Hungarian team participated in the Nomad World Games in Astana this year, the Kazakh president said, adding that this shows our shared roots in civilization and history. He appreciated that thanks to the support of the Hungarian government, thousands of young Kazakh people are studying in Hungary on scholarships.

He called it important to strengthen multilateral relations within the framework of the United Nations, the Organization of Turkic States and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

Viktor Orban is actively involved in the work of the Organization of Turkic States, and "we highly appreciate his effective activity", he said, adding that with his help, Turkic integration is being enhanced.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also pointed out that the two countries share the same positions on a number of global challenges. In conclusion, he said he looks forward to receiving the Hungarian prime minister on an official visit to Kazakhstan next year.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (r) says farewell to Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at Liszt Ferenc Airport in Budapest on November 20, 2024 (Photo: MTI/Hungarian PM’s Press Office/Vivien Cher Benko)

