PM Orban: Hungary's Diplomacy Strongest in 100 Years

The European Political Community (EPC) summit, Hungary's biggest diplomatic event ever, was held on Thursday, with more than forty heads of state and government gathering in Budapest's Puskas Arena. This was followed by an informal EU summit in the Hungarian capital on Friday.

"The constellation was good before the European meeting, because it can sometimes meet with in disinterest. However, this was not the case because Donald Trump won the US presidential elections and the meeting took place immediately afterwards. The EU meeting held a day after EPC adopted the document on Europe's competitiveness," Viktor Orban told television channel TV2 in an interview speaking about the recent summits in Budapest.

Hungary's diplomacy has not been as strong and influential as it is now,

PM Orban commented on the summits and thanked Minister of EU Affairs Janos Boka and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto for their contribution to the success.

Everyone was surprised by Trump' victory, he noted, but Hungary's prime minister was sure of his win. "People have had enough of war, migration and gender," PM Orban said speaking about the result of the US presidential election.

Everyone is surprised by Trump's victory, but I foresaw it as surely as two times two equals four.

People in America are fed up with war, but also with migration and gender issues. The Democratic administration supported these issues, and in such a public climate, it was clear that the Democrats were going to lose, the Hungarian premier said.

We are closer to peace, not by one step, but seven-league boots,

he pointed out, adding that the whole world is now speculating about how Trump will achieve peace.

Trump's victory will also affect the Hungarian people, Viktor Orban said, pointing out that

Donald Trump is not our savior but our comrade-in-arms and the current Hungarian government must continue to stand up for Hungary's interests,

PM Orban said, adding that, however,

we are not alone anymore, the American government is with us,

he emphasized. The debate on the budget will start next week, he said, and it is now certain that it will be a peace time budget, and so the economic action plan can be launched.

He added that

he is seeking to strike a great agreement between Hungary and the United States.

Hungary's prime minister said he would not want Europe to be torn apart, but to shift together towards a pro-peace stance. On the EU's competitiveness, he recalled the Draghi report, which said that the EU must change.

"We went against the European mainstream, but the others are more cautious. They need to find their direction now. The last two months during our EU presidency will be exciting," he said. On the European competitiveness deal, he said that it only contains good news for Hungarian families. In Hungary, households receive the cheapest gas and electricity in all of Europe. The first step is to bring down energy prices in Europe. It is up to politicians. "As the second step, we have declared an anti-bureaucratic revolution: we must reduce the number of regulations that hinder free competition. This must be abolished within six months," he added. He spoke about the introduction of workers' loans and the Sandor Demjan program for entrepreneurs, highlighting that 2025 will be a very strong year for Hungary.

In answer to a question from the interviewer, PM Orban said that it is possible to speak to the US president by phone. He recalled that when the US election campaign was still running, it was more difficult, but after the victory it was surprisingly simple: he was having tea with his wife when his phone rang and he was told that Donald Trump wanted to talk to him.

Hungary's prime minister shared several videos of the preparations for the television program on social media, showing as he is talking to the presenter and sharing personal stories. The interview was aired on TV2 after 6 pm, and Magyar Nemzet reported it live, minute by minute.