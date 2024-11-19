PM Orban Makes Unexpected Guest Appearance

"Today, at the invitation of my friend Tamas Menczer, we held a forum in Paty on the national consultation that just started. The event went so well that even Viktor Orban popped in, MEP Tamas Deutsch," delegation head of the Fidesz-Christian Democrats (KDNP) party alliance in the European Parliament reported on his social media page.

Photo source: Prime Minister's Press Office/Vivien Cher Benko

With the prime minister making a surprise appearance at the packed culture center, participants could address their questions to him, the Hungarian governing party politician added.

The prime minister also posted about the event on his social media page.

I was the surprise guest,

Viktor Orban posted.

"We are starting with the national consultation, but we still have a long way to go," the PM said at the forum in Paty, according to the Hirado news platform. He stressed that Brussels has an interest in imposing its will on us, and if they succeed, our economic neutrality, family support and utilities cost support will be swept away, and the influx of illegal migration cannot be stopped either. "Our country has a lot to lose," he pointed out. That is why he believes it is important to have a national consultation, where people can express their will to set the country on a new path.

Tamas Menczer, Fidesz-KDNP Communications chief, also put out a post about today's stop on the campaign tour. In it, he mentioned ten facts that can give reason for optimism considering the future, including the fact that America elected a pro-peace president, that Hungary has embarked on the path of economic neutrality, that we have an economic action plan, and that it is important for as many people as possible to fill out and return the national consultation questionnaire. "If this comes to fruition, 2025 will be a fantastic year! Hungary can do it!" the polition posted.

As Magyar Nemzet reported , Fidesz Parliamentary Group Leader Mate Kocsis announced that Fidesz is going on a tour of the country. "On the tour the main focus is the new economic policy, and we will have the opportunity to discuss the new measures, which are also the subject of the national consultation questionnaire," he said.