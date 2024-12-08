Time for Brussels to Change Direction, with European Governments Falling

"We will be a vocal opponent of the policy of status quo, because we want to preserve Europe's competitiveness, culture and security as we have come to know it," said Csaba Domotor, MEP of Fidesz, at a public forum in the town of Godollo.

Photo: MTI/Peter Lakatos

At the Godollo stop on his national consultation campaign trail, Csaba Domotor pointed out that

it has been a long time since Europe has been hit by so many crises or symptoms of crises.

"There is a war next door, unprecedented inflation is plaguing every country across Europe, energy prices are out of control, migration remains an unresolved issue and the situation is politically unstable, as governments fall and new ones are difficult to form. There are two things to do in such a situation: on the one hand, we must achieve a change of direction in Brussels' policies, and on the other hand we need to find ways to increase Hungary's room for manoeuvre," the MEP added.

Photo: MTI/Peter Lakatos

The change of direction in Brussels is necessary because in July of this year the voters sent a clear message that the previous policies must be abandoned, because they have brought about the threat of war, the migration situation has not been addressed, meanwhile Europe is gradually losing its competitiveness.

A change of direction is needed in economic, migration and political terms, but

"Brussels opted for the policy of status quo, and put it into written form in a grand coalition agreement. The good news is that with the Patriots group we now have an opposition to this policy and we will represent this change in European politics,"

the MEP added.

The Hungarian government has already made a number of decisions that are expected to have a positive impact on people's everyday life, the MEP of Fidesz said, highlighting the increase in family tax allowance, the agreement on the minimum wage, and measures promoting home creation. "We need to establish cooperation points and this is what the national consultation survey is about, helping us to agree on the most important principles," Csaba Domotor pointed out.

Photo: Peter Lakatos

Europe in crisis

The main points of Csaba Domotor's speech were summarized by Fidesz on its social media page. Europe hasn't faced so many crises for a long time:

war situation,

deteriorating economic competitiveness,

crumbling Schengen system,

unaddressed migration situation,

shaky political leadership in many European countries, with governments falling one after the other.

In such an extraordinary situation, we need to consider how we can ensure that the Hungarian economy remains strong and, if possible, even strengthens further. We can be successful in achieving these goals if we first create points of agreement. The most important tool for this is the national consultation survey. Let us make our voices heard and do our utmost to find ways to strengthen Hungary in this extraordinary situation,

Csaba Domotor said at the public forum.