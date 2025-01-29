Rendkívüli

Balazs Orban: We Are Building a Strong, Orderly and Self-Sufficient Hungary

"In recent decades, the Gulf countries have risen from the sands of the desert to become one of the world's leading power centers. Every major country and global power is knocking on their doors, working at full speed to establish financial, energy, and economic partnerships. For Hungary, securing a position in this race could be a crucial breakthrough. That is why we have come to Abu Dhabi," Balazs Orban, the Hungarian prime minister’s political director, wrote in a post on his social media page.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 01. 29. 16:33
Balazs Orban, the Hungarian Prime Minister’s Political Director, delivering a speech at the Rubicon Institute conference in Budapest on January 25, 2025. (Photo: MTI/Boglarka Bodnar)
"We are steadily advancing cooperation with several Gulf countries. Now, a strategic partnership opportunity has opened up with the United Arab Emirates. We have more in common than one might think: they do not want a new Cold War, they believe in a foreign policy based on connectivity, and they are keen to cooperate with Europeans—but without the liberal ideological brainwashing and lecturing. That is why the Emirates is an important partner for Hungary, and they are both willing and capable of mobilizing significant resources to strengthen cooperation with us."

The political director also criticized some Hungarian political actors, stating:

"Some are only interested in stirring up hysteria. Figuratively speaking, they would rather see Hungary remain a barren wasteland—one they themselves had neglected and later tried to manipulate for their own benefit. Now they criticize its renewal based on false narratives."

"Meanwhile, we are building a strong, orderly and self-sufficient Hungary, laying the foundations of our new economic policy, which will guarantee continued growth, economic development, rising wages, and a leap forward for businesses—in other words, the strengthening of the Hungarian middle class. Today, we met with Mohamed bin Zayed, the ruler of Abu Dhabi and president of the United Arab Emirates."

Cover Photo: Balazs Orban, the Hungarian Prime Minister’s Political Director, delivering a speech at the Rubicon Institute conference in Budapest on January 25, 2025. (Photo: MTI/Boglarka Bodnar)

