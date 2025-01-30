EP Rapporteur on Peter Magyar’s Immunity Case Dodges Questions and Flees

The European Parliament’s Legal Affairs Committee convened once again today in Brussels, with Krzysztof Smiszek, the Polish MEP in charge of Peter Magyar’s immunity case, in attendance. Smiszek has consistently refused to comment on the matter, claiming he cannot speak until the legal process is complete. Instead of providing substantive answers, he has repeatedly avoided questions—at times even dodging behind his assistant in an attempt to walk away undisturbed. In a blatant attack on press freedom in Brussels, Smiszek’s assistant even shoved one of our journalist from Magyar Nemzet, telling them to leave the MEP alone.

Krzysztof Smiszek, Polish MEP and rapporteur in MEP Peter Magyar's immunity case (Source: Facebook)

Despite Magyar Nemzet's persistent efforts, today Smiszek again refused to answer when our Brussels correspondent asked about the apparent political maneuvering surrounding Peter Magyar immunity case. We also inquired whether he believed Magyar should voluntarily renounce his immunity—but the rapporteur fled without responding.

Peter Magyar can't shake shadow of his scandal

Back in June 2024, Peter Magyar, a newly elected MEP from the Tisza Party, caused a scene at a Budapest nightclub while heavily intoxicated. Witnesses say he acted disrespectfully towards both men and women, making provocative gestures and harassing guests. One guest who started recording the politician's actions said that Magyar snatched their phone and threw it into the Danube River.

Following the incident, an investigation was launched on suspicion of vandalism and theft. In response, Hungary’s Chief Prosecutor Peter Polt requested the suspension of Magyar’s parliamentary immunity so that legal proceedings could move forward.

Peter Magyar reneges on promises

During his European Parliament election campaign, Magyar repeatedly vowed to abolish the right to parliamentary immunity and declared that he would never use it. However, now facing legal trouble, he is hiding behind the very immunity he once criticized. Throughout the spring, Magyar spoke at multiple public forums condemning the concept of immunity for politicians, arguing that it served no purpose. He pledged that

he would do away with the right to immunity, would personally waive his own immunity and face any legal proceedings without hesitation.





At a later event in Derecske, he reaffirmed these promises—even stating that he would not accept his MEP mandate.

Yet, the Tisza Party chief has reneged on both promises.

He took his seat in the European Parliament and has not given up his parliamentary immunity

Peter Magyar's political allies provide cover

Magyar continues to stall and evade accountability, aided by Manfred Weber and the European People’s Party (EPP)—a group long known for its hostility towards Hungary. Rather than facing justice, Peter Magyar has turned to Weber for protection. Weber, a longtime critic of the Hungarian government, has frequently attacked both Hungary’s leadership and Prime Minister Viktor Orban personally, even during the time when Fidesz was still a member of the EPP.

Now, the EPP’s parliamentary group is expected to shield Magyar, ensuring that the European Parliament votes against lifting the left-wing member's immunity.

By doing so, Weber is helping Peter Magyar avoid trial in Hungary for theft. However, this support will likely come at a cost, as political favors in Brussels never go unpaid.

Ultimately, the decision on Magyar’s immunity rests with the European Parliament, which will take into account the recommendation of the Legal Affairs Committee (JURI). The process is likely to drag on for several months.

Cover photo: Tisza Party chief and MEP Peter Magyar (AFP)