MEP: Donald Tusk Responsible for EPP’s Complete Leftward Turn

Following the European Parliament debate on the Polish EU Presidency’s program, MEP Tamas Deutsch explained that what was once a Christian Democratic pan-European party has now become a formation that entirely represents the messages, ideas, values, and programs of mainstream liberal and left-wing politics.

According to the MEP, “Donald Tusk, who is one of the key figures of the liberal, globalist, Soros-backed political clique currently in power, was parachuted by Brussels into Poland’s electoral campaign, one of the key battleground states in Central Europe.”

Tusk and his coalition were supported in the campaign with money, resources, media exposure, political blackmail and pressure tactics, which resulted in his Brussels-backed success in Poland,

he stressed.

Deutsch questioned how the current globalist, Soros-linked Brussels elite will respond to the significant political shifts occurring in the Western world. He noted that this elite had suffered a major defeat in the United States and was ousted from power in Washington. Patriotic forces in Europe are also gaining strength, he pointed out, stressing that they have formed the third-largest group in the European Parliament.

Based on the presentation of the Polish prime minister’s EU presidency program, Deutsch stated:

“The Brussels elite is waging increasingly desperate rearguard battles against the patriotic shift. Their politics are rooted in ideology, devoid of concrete solutions, while continuing to impose their ideological goals on the people who reject them.”

He argued that this louder and more aggressive ideological fight is aimed at defending ideas that have already been defeated in Washington and have contributed to the EU’s current crises. These include the war in Ukraine, pro-war policies, war-driven inflation, economic problems, illegal migration, gender ideology, declining economic competitiveness, and issues related to the Green Deal, he said.

Deutsch also touched on the issue of censorship, claiming that the globalist elite continues to cling to it “with all their might.” He noted that in Donald Tusk’s speech, the issue of war and peace was barely mentioned. Instead, Tusk emphasized the importance of fact-checking and European media regulation, which Deutsch characterized as institutionalized censorship in social media, something the Brussels elite not only refuses to weaken but actively doubles down on supporting.

Finally, Deutsch pointed out that Poland aims to do everything possible to end Europe’s energy imports from Russia. However, he argued that European sanctions on Russian energy would severely harm several countries, while Europe hypocritically continues to import Russian gas at record levels, all while proclaiming the need to reduce energy dependence on Russia. “This further deepens the already flawed strategy that undermines European economic competitiveness,” he added.

He also pointed out that while there were attempts to organize a public "auto-da-fe" against the Hungarian prime minister in the European Parliament when he presented Hungary’s presidency program, Donald Tusk was "caressed from right to left".

Peter Magyar, for example, swore an oath of allegiance to Donald Tusk and to the Brussels elite who invented him, mentored him and provided his political backdrop. Full support was lent to this by his party colleagues, who jumped to their feet and applauded the Polish prime minister,

he noted.

Tamas Deutsch also mentioned that the European Parliament’s Committee on Legal affairs will hear Peter Magyar’s parliamentary immunity case on Thursday.

The Hungarian authorities have initiated criminal proceedings against Peter Magyar for committing theft. In a nightclub in central Budapest, Peter Magyar got stone drunk and behaved scandalously with women and men. He was snake-dancing between the legs of women, barely over the age of majority, and provoked a good number of male guests. He then got into an argument with a guest who was filming his scandalous behavior on his phone. Peter Magyar wrenched the device from the guest’s hand and then dropped it into the Danube. What he did is called theft,

the MEP explained the details of the case.

He pointed out that, contrary to Magyar’s earlier statements that he does not want to be a politician and that he considers parliamentary immunity unnecessary, he now insists on it and refuses to waive it. In his opinion, it is up to the European Parliament to decide on lifting his immunity, but he and his supporters - including Manfred Weber, the EPP and left-wing parties - are working to delay the decision as long as possible. According to Deutsch, Peter Magyar is seeking to delay the hearing or prevent the suspension of his immunity. In addition, he wants to portray the criminal proceedings against him as politically motivated, claiming that he is being persecuted for his political activities. Deutsch also recalled the case of former Jobbik MEP Bela Kovacs. It took fifteen months to have his immunity revoked, and finally the body – keeping political interests in mind – prevented the Hungarian authorities from applying court-ordered measures against him.

Although he was convicted in Hungary for spying for the Russians, Bela Kovacs – Putin’s spy – nevertheless avoided serving the sentence,

the MEP concluded his statement.

Cover photo: Fidesz MEP Tamas Deutsch (Photo: MTI/Boglarka Bodnar)