Migratory Pressure on Europe Not Easing, Homeland Security Advisor Says

Gyorgy Bakondi explained that while only 15 illegal border crossers were apprehended at the Hungary–Serbia border in the first week of last year, this year the number has risen to 237. This increase applies to the entire Balkan route.

The situation in Syria exacerbates uncertainty.

The winter season no longer deters border violators, likely due to human smuggling gangs becoming increasingly organized.

The advisor emphasized that in addition to protecting external borders, another important approach is being tested by countries like Italy, Sweden, and others: placing those awaiting asylum decisions in camps outside the European Union.

The Hungarian PM's chief homeland security advisor also noted he Hungarian government is preparing to sue the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) after the court imposed a significant fine on Hungary over its handling of external border protection.

A London-based law firm will represent Hungary in the lawsuit against the CJEU. Speaking on Kossuth radio’s morning program, Gyorgy Bakondi highlighted that migration toward Italy has decreased because asylum seekers are being accommodated in camps in Albania, and successful agreements have been reached with Tunisia, Morocco, and Libya.

At the same time, the advisor underlined that terrorist acts and serious crimes continue to occur due to Brussels' flawed migration policy. In Milan, for example, violence against women was committed in the festive crowds.

The foundation of internal security is border security, he stated. Gyorgy Bakondi also expressed optimism that the strengthening of the Patriots for Europe EP group could positively impact European migration policy.

Cover photo: Gyorgy Bakondi, the Hungarian PM's chief homeland security advisor (Photo: MTI/Tamas Vasvari)