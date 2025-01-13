Amerikapressmannagykövet
Pressman Takes Cowardly Leave in Secret

US Ambassador to Hungary David Pressman has left Hungary under the cover of night.

2025. 01. 13.
US Ambassador to Hungary David Pressman speaks to journalists at the Budapest Pride Parade on June 22, 2024 (Photo: AFP)
David Pressman, the outgoing US Ambassador to Hungary, left Hungary at dawn on Monday. Pressman flew home to the United States via London, M1 news reported. Thus the diplomat, who regularly attacked Hungary, has cowardly fled in secret to avoid meeting the press.

He departed from Budapest's Liszt Ferenc International Airport together with his husband and two foster children, according to new reports.

David Pressman has served as US ambassador to Hungary since 2022. 

He has left in disgrace, under the cover of night. The ambassador arrived at the airport a few minutes before 5:30 am.

Asked by journalists at the airport, departing Pressman briefly said that he considered his work in Hungary to be wonderful.

