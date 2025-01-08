The Rolling Dollars Failed, Prompting Pressman’s Farewell Revenge

The Biden administration's sanctioning of Antal Rogan, minister for the Hungarian prime minister’s cabinet office is viewed by some as the revenge of the departing US ambassador, David Pressman, while others see it as a final gesture by the Democrats to support the Hungarian opposition.

The aim of the measure is to poison US–Hungarian relations and to limit Donald Trump's space for political maneuvering, political analyst Zoltan Kiszelly said.

This is a form of revenge, as Ambassador Pressman was not successful in bringing about a change of government, and the 'rolling dollars' did not achieve the desired effect,

Zoltan Kiszelly explained, adding that even after the 2022 Hungarian elections, he could not reach the results the Democrats had expected from him.

The analyst believes that with the sanctions,

the Biden administration has left behind a political minefield,

which is an unusual move against a member of the government of an allied country. "This is not only rare, but also a clear exercise of political pressure," Zoltan Kiszelly told the Hungarian Origo news portal.