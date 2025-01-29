Tamas Deutsch: Brussels Tops Off Corruption by Denying Kaili Case

For years, Brussels bureaucrats have loudly lectured to us about the importance of fighting corruption, while at the same time systemic corruption has engulfed EU institutions. Suitcases stuffed with tens of thousands of euros, vaccines ordered via text messages for billions, a former EU commissioner under criminal investigation for corruption and money laundering. And now, Brussels wants to top off its corruption scandal by outright denying that the Kaili case even exists. Pathetic. That's all I say,

– MEP Tamas Deutsch, the head of the Fidesz–Christian Democrat (KDNP) delegation in the European Parliament, wrote in a recent social media post.

Cover photo: Deutsch Tamas, leader of the Fidesz–KDNP delegation in the European Parliament, holds a press conference in Strasbourg. (Photo: MTI/Bodnar Boglarka)