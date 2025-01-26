Trump Bans Gender Propaganda, While Brussels Bent on Penalizing Hungary for Same Action

Trump Takes Action Against Gender Ideology Donald Trump, After taking office, President Donald Trump swiftly signed executive orders fulfilling a significant portion of his campaign promises including to halt and reverse the Biden administration’s progress in promoting gender and transgender policies within his jurisdiction. These measures have evoked little resistance, suggesting that Americans, too, are growing weary of the "woke dictatorship."

US President Donald Trump signing executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House. (Photo: ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP)

Trump Takes Action Against Biden's Gender Madness

Under his new executive order, federal agencies will recognize only two genders—male and female—in official documentation, such as passports and visas. Federal facilities, including prisons and shelters, are also required to maintain single-gender spaces for privacy and security. The move reverses the Biden administration’s efforts to include a third, non-binary gender option in government documents and reaffirms a traditional understanding of gender roles.

From now on, this will be the official policy of the United States government: there are only two genders, male and female,

said Trump in his inaugural speech, thus beginning the fulfillment of one of his cultural campaign promises.

The decree titled “Protecting Women from Gender Ideological Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth in the Federal Government” states that genders cannot be changed and are based on fundamental and unalterable reality.

Every government office will ensure that official documents, including passports and visas, accurately reflect the holder's gender, as stated in the executive order.

Federal prisons, shelters, safe havens for victims of sexual violence, and other communal facilities have been instructed to appropriately separate and protect single-gender spaces to ensure privacy. Employee records will also align with the executive order, as will communications from federal departments.

Agencies will no longer promote gender ideology through communication channels or other messaging.

Additionally, grants and contracts will be reviewed to ensure that federal funds are not used to support gender ideology.

Donald Trump's executive order thus dismantles the Biden administration's efforts to be more "inclusive" regarding the gender identity of American citizens. Overall, the Trump executive order reverses the Biden administration's initiatives to recognize gender diversity and returns to the exclusive categorization of male or female in government documents, including passports.

Pressman, a regular at Budapest Pride

David Pressman, who has consistently criticized Hungary and caused significant damage to US–Hungary relations, also voiced support for gender diversity. The former US Ambassador to Budapest, who left his position in disgrace, participated in the Budapest Pride parade and was a regular attendee of various "inclusivity" promoting events during his tenure in Budapest. Not only did he leave Hungary, but Americans are also returning to traditional gender classifications in their documents.

David Pressman, US Ambassador to Budapest greets participants at Budapest Pride on June 22, 2024. (Photo: AFP)

Brussels Seeks to Punish Hungary Over the Child Protection Law

In Hungary, the constitution explicitly states that "a mother is a woman, a father is a man" and the Hungarian government, through its child protection law, aims to halt the spread of gender ideology and protect children - an area that is well within the purview of member states. The European Commission (EC) headed by Ursula von der Leyen, citing discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity, within weeks launched an infringement procedure against Hungary in December 2022 and later filed a lawsuit at the EU Court of Justice. Commission President von der Leyen went as far as to call the Hungarian law shameful.

Brussels raised three main objections: the general ban on sexual propaganda in schools, particularly regarding homosexuality and gender theory; the exclusion of NGOs from schools, which prevents them from providing LGBTQ-related education; and the stipulation in Hungarian law that parents have the right to decide on their children's sexual education.

A szivárványideológia dogmává vált az Európai Unióban, ahol Magyarország elítélésével akarnak példát statuálni, mert a magyar kormány nem adja be a derekát The European Union has turned rainbow ideology into a dogma and seeks to make a precedent out of condemning Hungary because the Hungarian government refuses to back down,

said Rodrigo Ballester, head of the European Studies Department at the Mathias Corvinus Collegium (MCC), told Magyar Nemzet in December.

Cover Photo: Donald Trump, President of the United States (Photo: Getty Images via AFP/2025 Getty Images)