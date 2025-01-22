Viktor Orban’s peace policy and the achievements of Hungary's EU Presidency have significantly shifted perceptions at the global level. In an interview with Magyar Nemzet, Bank Levente Boros emphasized that the Hungarian prime minister's efforts have been instrumental in making peace a central topic in global political discourse, while also making EU competitiveness the focus within the bloc.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban speaks at a conference of the XXI Century Institute and Mathias Corvinus Collegium (MCC) entitled 'Successful Hungarian Presidency 2024 - A Chance for the European Union' held in Budapest on January 20, 2025

Viktor Orban's peace mission and achievements of Hungary's EU Presidency

Hungary has consistently advocated for peace since the outbreak of war, even amidst international pressure and domestic opposition. This steadfast position has impacted not only Hungarian domestic politics but also the European stage.

Viktor Orban has done more for peace than virtually anyone else in the world,

the expert stated.

He visited all key international actors involved in the war and put the issues of ceasefire and peace on the agenda,

Boros noted, stressing the importance of maintaining dialogue during conflicts.

In wars where one side’s ultimate goal is the destruction of the other, all communication may cease,

the expert added, noting, in the case of the Russian–Ukrainian conflict, this is not a realistic scenario, as neither side can achieve the total destruction of the other. Maintaining dialogue, therefore, is essential for advancing peace

—a principle central to Orban’s political strategy. By advocating for peace negotiations, Orban has become a significant player on both national and international levels.

Boros highlighted that the Hungarian leader's peace mission has already been a notable achievement, and he could play an even greater role in future peace negotiations.

As one of the initiators, Viktor Orban could have a defining role in establishing a ceasefire and peace between the warring sides,

he stressed, believing that the attainment of peace should remain central to both the Hungarian government’s and the European Union’s future political strategies. Hungary has set an example by steadfastly supporting peace, thereby establishing itself as a prominent figure in global politics.

Hungarian EU Presidency priorities: Competitiveness and Peace

One of the key goals of Hungary's EU Presidency was to restore European competitiveness. Measures taken included the adoption of the Competitiveness Pact at a summit in Budapest, which could have long-term impacts on Europe’s economy. The political initiatives during Hungary’s EU presidency—emphasizing peace and economic stability—clearly demonstrated Hungary’s commitment to representing European interests.

The European Union must recognize that the world has changed, and it must serve the interests of European countries and citizens,

the expert highlighted.