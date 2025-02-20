szankciók Oroszország ellenorosz-ukrán háborúTrumpOrbán Viktor
magyar

Russia-Ukraine War: Kyiv Wants Continuation of Sanctions Policy That Undermines Europe

Sanctions against Russia remain a key tool of international pressure, Ukraine's deputy prime minister and minister of justice, Olha Stefanishyna, stated. The role and effectiveness of sanctions in the context of the Ukraine war remain a topic of ongoing debate but, according to the Ukrainian government, these measures are indispensable for stopping the Russia-Ukraine war.

Kozma Zoltán
2025. 02. 20. 12:43
FRANCE-POLITICS-ELYSEE-INFORMAL-MEETING-UKRAINE
Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission (Photo: AFP)
The deputy prime minister pointed out that it is not surprising for Russia to raise the issue of sanctions, as the country has previously employed similar tactics during negotiations on the Black Sea grain corridor agreement. When discussing a negotiated solution to the Russia-Ukraine war, the possibility of lifting punitive measures against Moscow is increasingly being raised.

Lassan három éve tart az orosz-ukrán háború (Fotó: AFP)
The Russia-Ukraine war has been ongoing for nearly three years (Photo: AFP)

Regarding the position of the United States, Olha Stefanishyna expressed uncertainty:

I am confident in the European Union. But if we consider the official statements from the U.S., particularly after the so-called consultations that took place (between the U.S. and Russia), they did not seem radical.

This statement highlights the Ukrainian leadership's concerns over potential shifts in U.S. policy, although Kyiv remains confident in the European Union’s commitment.

Russia-Ukraine war: more sanctions from Brussels

On February 19, the European Union approved its 16th sanctions package against Russia, set to officially take effect on February 24, marking the third anniversary of the Russian invasion. The new measures primarily target aluminum imports and the so-called "shadow fleet." This term refers to aging and poorly insured ships that Russia uses to circumvent sanctions on oil sales.

Opinions on the effectiveness of the sanctions are increasingly divided. While pro-war Brussels and Ukrainian politicians argue that they are beneficial and limit Moscow’s military capabilities, others warn that Russia has adapted to the sanctions and has found alternative trading partners, such as China and India.

The Ukrainian government’s stance is clear: maintaining and tightening sanctions is essential to curbing Russian aggression.

Hungary, however, remains critical of the sanctions. Thw country's prime minister, Viktor Orban, has repeatedly stated that the sanctions are causing more harm to Europe than to Russia.

The future of the sanctions largely depends on the course of the war and changes in the international political landscape. Meanwhile, U.S.-Ukraine relations are deteriorating. During a press conference, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky attacked U.S. President Donald Trump . Vice President J.D. Vance warned the Ukrainian leader to stop disparaging Trump.

Cover photo: Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission (Photo: AFP)

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu