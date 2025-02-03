Tamas Menczer: German Leaders Have Chosen Death

"Germans have had enough of terrorist attacks. They have had enough of murders. They do not want a terrorists with a migrant backgorund killing a two-year-old boy and a 41-year-old man who tried to protect him, as happened in Aschaffenburg. They do not want terrorists committing mass murders with cars at Christmas markets, as was the case in Magdeburg. Germans do not want a terrorist murdering three people at a local festival, as happened in Solingen," he explained.

“And after all this, how did the German parliament decide on Friday? Did they say no to immigration? Of course not! For a brief moment, it seemed as though German politicians were capable of making the right decision, but in the end, the pro-immigration forces prevailed. German politicians chose the terrorists over the German people," Mr. Menczer stated.

Making a decision on a life-or-death issue, German leaders chose death,

– Mr. Menczer emphasized, adding that

This is something that will never happen in Hungary as long as Viktor Orban is prime minister!

Cover photo: Tamas Menczer, communications director of Fidesz-KDNP (Source: Facebook/Tamás Menczer)