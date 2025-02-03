NémetországMenczer Tamásbevándorlás
magyar

Tamas Menczer: German Leaders Have Chosen Death

German leaders have sided with terrorists over their own voters, the communications director of the ruling Fidesz–Christian Democrats (KDNP) alliance stated on social media.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 02. 03. 11:28
Tamas Menczer, communications director of Hungary's ruling Fidesz-Christian Democrat (KDNP) party alliance (Source: Facebook/Tamás Menczer)
Tamas Menczer, communications director of Hungary's ruling Fidesz-Christian Democrat (KDNP) party alliance (Source: Facebook/Tamás Menczer)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

"This is unbelievable! German leaders have sided with terrorists over their own voters!” Tamas Menczer wrote on his social media. The communications director of Fidesz–KDNP added that the

German parliament and German lawmakers have gone against the will of the German people - their own voters.

Mr. Menczer recalled that, according to surveys, two-thirds of Germans support stricter immigration policies. Two-thirds of Germans want their country to follow Hungary’s path and defend itself.

"Germans have had enough of terrorist attacks. They have had enough of murders. They do not want a terrorists with a migrant backgorund killing a two-year-old boy and a 41-year-old man who tried to protect him, as happened in Aschaffenburg. They do not want terrorists committing mass murders with cars at Christmas markets, as was the case in Magdeburg. Germans do not want a terrorist murdering three people at a local festival, as happened in Solingen," he explained.

“And after all this, how did the German parliament decide on Friday? Did they say no to immigration? Of course not! For a brief moment, it seemed as though German politicians were capable of making the right decision, but in the end, the pro-immigration forces prevailed. German politicians chose the terrorists over the German people," Mr. Menczer stated.

Making a decision on a life-or-death issue, German leaders chose death,

– Mr. Menczer emphasized, adding that

This is something that will never happen in Hungary as long as Viktor Orban is prime minister!

Cover photo: Tamas Menczer, communications director of Fidesz-KDNP (Source: Facebook/Tamás Menczer)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Bayer Zsolt
idezojelekKrasznahorkai László

Krasznahorkai meg a sok szemétláda magyar

Bayer Zsolt avatarja

A pokolba tényleg a gyűlöleten át vezet az út.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.