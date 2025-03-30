Today, the EU launches its new #Preparedness Strategy.



“Ready for anything” — this must be our new European way of life. Our motto and #hashtag. pic.twitter.com/fA1z8ZvMDA — Hadja Lahbib (@hadjalahbib) March 26, 2025

What's Behind Brussels Survival Kit?

The expert recalled that during the transition period following the fall of communism, he was assigned to study Switzerland’s shelter system. Back then, it was mandatory in the neutral country to build nuclear-proof bunkers under every house and to store a prescribed amount of food and water.

But after a few years, they realized this was such nonsense that they scrapped the whole system,

Nogradi explained. He has seen many survival kits, which typically contain essential food, water, and other supplies. However, he pointed out:

in a serious conflict, the Brussels-recommended kit would not be of significant help to civilians.

"Let’s say a third world war breaks out. In Europe, there are practically no shelters, only a minimal number. Even if someone goes into a shelter and survives, they would not be able to emerge after a nuclear war," he said, highlighting the senselessness of a three-day survival kit. According to the expert

Brussels’ real objective is to incite panic and maintain support for Ukraine. "They believe that if Ukraine falls, Europe will be attacked next,"

he noted.

What Will Happen to Ukraine?

Nogradi believes Ukraine will continue to exist, but the question is where its eastern border will be. In his view, this will ultimately be decided by an agreement between the U.S. and Russia. He also raised another question: What will happen to Ukraine’s western borders? He pointed out that no one is discussing what Poland's or even Romania's demands might be in this situation.

"This idea of a survival kit sends a message to non-EU countries that much of the European leadership has lost its grip on reality,"

the expert remarked. "A kit like this is utterly useless because if a third world war breaks out, having it won’t make survival any more likely than not having it."

Nogradi emphasized that if the situation requires people to stay underground for three days, it likely means they would need to stay underground for much longer. "No matter how much food and supplies you have stockpiled in a shelter, eventually, you’ll have to come back up. But if life on the surface is wiped out, then there’s no hope of survival."