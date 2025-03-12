MNBjegybankáremelkedés
magyar

Hungarian National Bank: Achieving Price Stability Means Everyone Wins

Hungary's central bank welcomes and supports the government’s goal with its own tools.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 03. 12. 14:53
Mihaly Varga, President of Hungary's National Bank (Photo: Facebook / Mihaly Varga )
"There is no mercy when it comes to inflation; everyone wins with the achievement of price stability. According to today’s data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office (KSH), inflation in Hungary stood at 5.6% in February 2025. This marks the third consecutive month that the rate of price increases remained above the central bank's tolerance level. A sustainable reduction in inflation and the restoration of price stability are essential conditions for maintaining and gradually boosting the newly rekindled economic growth," Hungary's National Bank wrote on X.

Achieving this requires a committed and coordinated anti-inflationary economic policy. Hungary's National Bank welcomes and supports the government's priority of curbing domestic inflation using its own tools. Inflation must be consistently driven down into the tolerable 2-4% target range set by the central bank through the maintenance of strict monetary conditions.

