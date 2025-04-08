Balazs Hidveghi: Peter Magyar's Bosses Believe Ukraine's EU Accession Is Timely

He highlighted that Brussels has also assigned political tasks to their domestic puppets, who have been loyally representing the pro-war position for years — namely, Ferenc Gyurcsany and Klara Dobrev, who support the fast-tracking of Ukraine’s accession.

And we have Peter Magyar, who said Ukraine’s accession is not timely. However, Peter Magyar’s bosses believe it definitely is,

Balazs Hidveghi said.

He added that Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi, Peter Magyar’s defense policy advisor, revealed that while it should not be discussed publicly, he has the phone numbers of Ukraine’s top military leadership, which he could call if needed.

Ruszin-Szendi also stated that if Ukraine becomes an EU member, 'ours would go into Ukraine.' Ours, meaning our soldiers,

said the state secretary.

The goal is clear: Brussels wants to bring Ukrainians into the EU, allow in their goods, and have us pay for the Ukrainian state, its reconstruction, and the costs of Ukraine's army, he explained.

As long as the alliance of the Fidesz and the Christian Democrats (KDNP) is in government, they will not vote in favor of any kind of fast-tracked accession that goes against Hungary's interests, and under no circumstances will such a decision be made without first learning the opinion of the Hungarian people, the state secretary emphasized.

This is the reason for launching the consultative vote, where every Hungarian citizen will be able to clearly state whether they support Ukraine’s EU membership or not. Every Hungarian will be able to express an opinion to the government, and the opinion of the Hungarian people will be binding,

he added.

Cover photo: Balazs Hidveghi, parliamentary state secretary of the Prime Minister’s Cabinet Office (Photo: MTI/Attila Kovacs)