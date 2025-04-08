Balazs Hidveghi: Peter Magyar's Bosses Believe Ukraine's EU Accession Is Timely

"The EU leadership in Brussels had the opportunity to stand by U.S. President Donald Trump and achieve peace together," Janos Halasz pointed out in parliament. In his speech before the agenda, the deputy leader of the Fidesz parliamentary group said that the war in Ukraine resulted in countless human sacrifices, and its effects are felt by the European people in their everyday lives.
The entire bloc has suffered from inflation, rising food and energy prices, but the Brussels elite has not changed its attitude. Instead, the current trend is that the presidents of the European Commission and the European Council expect Ukraine to join the EU before 2030,
he added.
He noted that Ukraine is being pushed into the EU at full speed, despite not having met any of the accession criteria. The politician stated that this is disregarded by Brussels, since they want Ukraine to join the EU via a fast-track procedure.
However, Hungary’s position will be determined by the Hungarian people in the upcoming consultative vote,
emphasized Janos Halasz.