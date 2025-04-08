UkrajnaállamtitkárDonald TrumpRepublikon IntézetHidvéghi BalázsMagyar Péter
magyar

Balazs Hidveghi: Peter Magyar's Bosses Believe Ukraine's EU Accession Is Timely

The issue of Ukraine's EU accession was discussed during Monday's session of the Hungarian National Assembly. The EU leadership would like to fast-track Ukraine's membership, Janos Halasz, deputy leader of the Fidesz parliamentary group, said speaking before the agenda. Ukraine’s accession is definitely timely according to Peter Magyar’s bosses, said Balazs Hidveghi, parliamentary state secretary of the Prime Minister's Cabinet Office.

Máté Patrik
2025. 04. 08. 10:47
"The EU leadership in Brussels had the opportunity to stand by U.S. President Donald Trump and achieve peace together," Janos Halasz pointed out in parliament. In his speech before the agenda, the deputy leader of the Fidesz  parliamentary group said that the war in Ukraine resulted in countless human sacrifices, and its effects are felt by the European people in their everyday lives.

The entire bloc has suffered from inflation, rising food and energy prices, but the Brussels elite has not changed its attitude. Instead, the current trend is that the presidents of the European Commission and the European Council expect Ukraine to join the EU before 2030,

he added.

Volodimir Zelenszkij ukrán elnök és Ursula von der Leyen, az Európai Bizottság elnöke Fotó: MTI/EPA/Szerhij Dolzsenko
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (Photo: MTI/EPA/Serhij Dolzhenko)

He noted that Ukraine is being pushed into the EU at full speed, despite not having met any of the accession criteria. The politician stated that this is disregarded by Brussels, since they want Ukraine to join the EU via a fast-track procedure.

However, Hungary’s position will be determined by the Hungarian people in the upcoming consultative vote,

emphasized Janos Halasz.

"The opposition has continuously voiced Brussels' expectations and attacked Hungary's pro-peace policy," responded Balazs Hidveghi on behalf of the government. The parliamentary state secretary of the Prime Minister's Cabinet Office indicated that the EU's latest effort is to fast-track Ukraine's accession to the EU.

They are doing everything to achieve this, including manipulating public opinion,

he said, referring to the Republikon Institute’s survey which showed that the majority of Hungarians would support Ukraine’s EU membership. He added that the Republikon Institute is partly funded by Brussels, implying that Brussels commissioned the research results.

He highlighted that Brussels has also assigned political tasks to their domestic puppets, who have been loyally representing the pro-war position for years — namely, Ferenc Gyurcsany and Klara Dobrev, who support the fast-tracking of Ukraine’s accession.

And we have Peter Magyar, who said Ukraine’s accession is not timely. However, Peter Magyar’s bosses believe it definitely is,

Balazs Hidveghi said.

He added that Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi, Peter Magyar’s defense policy advisor, revealed that while it should not be discussed publicly, he has the phone numbers of Ukraine’s top military leadership, which he could call if needed.

Ruszin-Szendi also stated that if Ukraine becomes an EU member, 'ours would go into Ukraine.' Ours, meaning our soldiers,

said the state secretary.

The goal is clear: Brussels wants to bring Ukrainians into the EU, allow in their goods, and have us pay for the Ukrainian state, its reconstruction, and the costs of Ukraine's army, he explained.

As long as the  alliance of the Fidesz and the Christian Democrats (KDNP) is in government, they will not vote in favor of any kind of fast-tracked accession that goes against Hungary's interests, and under no circumstances will such a decision be made without first learning the opinion of the Hungarian people, the state secretary emphasized.

This is the reason for launching the consultative vote, where every Hungarian citizen will be able to clearly state whether they support Ukraine’s EU membership or not. Every Hungarian will be able to express an opinion to the government, and the opinion of the Hungarian people will be binding,

he added.

Cover photo: Balazs Hidveghi, parliamentary state secretary of the Prime Minister’s Cabinet Office (Photo: MTI/Attila Kovacs)

 

