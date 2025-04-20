Cardinal Peter Erdo: In the Light of Christ, We Can Better Understand the Entire World, History, and Our Destiny

The Christians' task is to see and show the light of the Resurrection in today’s confused and fear-filled world, said Cardinal Peter Erdo, Archbishop of Esztergom-Budapest, in a conversation aired on Easter Sunday on the M1 television channel.

The cardinal said:

Humanity today is characterized by fear and a feeling of no way forward, and it is in this seemingly chaotic situation that we must see and show the light.

The greatest brightness is the light of the Resurrection. He added that It is no coincidence that during the Easter Vigil ceremony, a candle is lit from the

The candle's physical light is a symbol of what Christ means to the Christian person, the cardinal said. Just as physical light makes objects visible,



in the light of Christ, we can better understand the entire world, history, and our destiny.

This is especially needed today, when people feel overwhelmed by the sense that we are drifting somewhere, that no alternative seems attractive or reassuring, and wherever we look, threats loom. In this situation, it is very important to “receive a higher light” and “see the bigger picture,” because then it becomes clear that “there is a way forward,” that even difficult situations have meaning, the Archbishop of Esztergom-Budapest said.

Peter Erdo also spoke about how Jesus describes the image of Heaven as the heavenly Jerusalem or as a great feast, a shared table — in other words, as “communal happiness.” Therefore, “we must look at others here on Earth through that lens,” he said, noting that this is why it is so painful to see how deeply hatred has taken root even in public discourse, and how it can poison the atmosphere.

The cardinal pointed out that

a believer does not see the end of human life in physical death; for them, the Resurrection of Jesus Christ redefines the life of the individual as well as the life of humanity and society. That is why all the horrors that happen in earthly history — because they do happen, and have happened since the beginning of time — cannot be the final word. There is more beyond. There is divine justice, and humanity has an eternal purpose and vocation.

we must keep this in mind and be more patient with each other. When we don’t obsessively try to exhaust every opportunity in this life, even at others’ expense, but rather think in terms of all of us — ideally together — reaching a state of harmony and peacefulness, it becomes a foretaste of eternal happiness, the cardinal advised.

He said that of course, in history, this works only as a kind of “leaven” and brings an effect slowly. Peter Erdo also pointed out that just when we think a value like this has become widely embraced, a sudden shift can occur where people or even nations seem to turn against themselves — showing that the mystery of evil is still working deep beneath the surface.

Peter Erdo emphasized:

after the Resurrection, Jesus sent his disciples to go out into the world and teach all peoples to observe what he commanded. We must pay attention to Jesus’ teaching — a message of love and joy — and trust that he is with us. Because after the Resurrection, he did not leave us forever; he stayed with us in the form of the Holy Spirit, in the sacraments, in his word, and in the community gathered from his disciples.

The cardinal advised us to recognize the presence of Jesus and ask for his help, and then even human relationships will become brighter and more peaceful.