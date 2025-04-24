Ferenc pápapápaegyházfő
Hungarian Bishops Hold Holy Mass for Pope Francis

The pontiff demonstrated his consideration and respect for Hungarians on countless occasions.

2025. 04. 24. 15:22
Photo: Balazs Ladoczki
Photo: Balazs Ladoczki
Members of the Hungarian Catholic Bishops' Conference (MKPK) held a Holy Mass in honor of late Pope Francis at Saint Stephen's Basilica in Budapest on Wednesday evening.

A large crowd gathered at St. Stephen’s Basilica. Photo: Balazs Ladoczki

At the beginning of the ceremony, Andras Veres, the diocesan bishop of Gyor and head of the MKPK, who led the mass, emphasized:

We Hungarians are especially thankful for Pope Francis, who demonstrated his consideration and respect for Hungarians on countless occasions.

The pontiff led the Catholic Church for more than ten years, since March 2013. He was the 266th pope of the Roman Catholic Church. During his time in office, he visited Hungary multiple times. With his modern way of thinking, he managed to connect not only with adults and the elderly, but also with the youth. In recent years, he regularly spoke out in favor of global peace, calling for an end to the Russia–Ukraine war and the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian terrorist organization Hamas. The Catholic Church leader passed away at the age of 88, and his death deeply shook the entire world.

 

Cover photo: On-site photo (Photo: Balazs Ladoczki)

