Marcin Romanowski: Tusk Receiving a Life Sentence Is Only a Matter of Time

– In our legal system, the presidential veto, as well as the power to nominate and convict, play a crucial role — especially in the current circumstances we are facing.

This is a critical moment because Tusk and his associates are acting in violation of the law. Legally, they cannot pass new laws in defiance of a presidential veto. The appointment of the national prosecutor was also unlawful, as they did not obtain the president’s consent. According to the law, this step was mandatory, meaning that winning the presidential election is of utmost importance.

On the other hand, they cannot afford to lose the election, because - given the gravity of the crimes committed - there would be no way back for them. There are too many high-ranking officials against whom serious allegations of criminal conduct have been raised. If you look at the documents prepared by the president of the Constitutional Tribunal, you will find numerous complaints. Complaints have been filed against the prime minister, every minister, and all parliamentary members of the ruling coalition for crimes that seriously violate the constitutional order.

If the parliamentary majority completely slashes the Constitutional Tribunal’s budget, that in itself constitutes a crime. This is not merely a political decision but a real legal issue. If they ignore each and every ruling of the Constitutional Tribunal—as they did with the Supreme Court decisions last year—then we are no longer just talking about words, but about actions.

The National Council of the Judiciary, which is also a constitutional body, would be deemed illegal without any legal support, and this too constitutes a crime. Thus, this is both a political and a legal issue, and the current situation is very dangerous. There is enormous temptation on the government’s part to interfere with the presidential election because losing power would automatically mean imprisonment for them. The evidence is already on the table, and the documents have been made public. I apologize for the lengthy explanation, but the political situation is truly extremely tense and dangerous.

Marcin Romanowski at the press conference (Photo: MTI)

– So, there is a good chance that they will manipulate the elections just to avoid criminal proceedings?

– Yes, absolutely. They have already taken steps in that direction. The fact that they'ce illegally reduced PiS’s budget by eighty percent could effectively mean the liquidation of the country’s largest opposition party. It sounds like something out of Russia or Belarus. But they did this anyway. They did it last year. Of course, we tried to raise funds through public donations, and it worked to a degree. Nevertheless, there is an enormous difference between the campaign opportunities available to Karol Nawrocki and Rafal Trzaskowski. For example, Trzaskowski receives government support from state institutions and, of course, from public funds.