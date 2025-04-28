Marcin Romanowski: Tusk Receiving a Life Sentence Is Only a Matter of Time
Interpol has rejected to issue an arrest warrant for Poland's former Deputy Justice Minister Marcin Romanowski, the representative of the main opposition Law and Justice party, who was granted asylum in Hungary. The accusations against the politician are part of a broader pattern of systematic attacks launched by the leftist-liberal coalition led by Donald Tusk against institutions of the Polish rule of law, as well as right-wing politicians and civilians, since taking power. The Hungarian–Polish Freedom Institute, with Mr. Romanowski at its helm, has been established under the aegis of the Budapest-based Center for Fundamental Rights. We spoke with the politician about the events unfolding in his homeland, political persecution, and future prospects.
– What are your main objectives as head of the Hungarian–Polish Freedom Institute?
– Poland is currently a testing ground where our shared values are under threat. Our primary goal is to create a kind of early warning mechanism that will provide protection for everyone's freedom and survival, not only for Europe but for the free world as a whole. This may sound somewhat exaggerated, but we clearly see that the global ideological war between globalists and sovereigntists is already present in many countries—Hungary included. Political pressure is increasingly being felt in Hungary as well. Today, the main battleground is in Poland because Poland remains a deeply conservative, traditional society that still embraces a sovereigntist approach. Accordingly, the attacks are very intense, and the legal implications are becoming more and more apparent.
– In our legal system, the presidential veto, as well as the power to nominate and convict, play a crucial role — especially in the current circumstances we are facing.
This is a critical moment because Tusk and his associates are acting in violation of the law. Legally, they cannot pass new laws in defiance of a presidential veto. The appointment of the national prosecutor was also unlawful, as they did not obtain the president’s consent. According to the law, this step was mandatory, meaning that winning the presidential election is of utmost importance.
On the other hand, they cannot afford to lose the election, because - given the gravity of the crimes committed - there would be no way back for them. There are too many high-ranking officials against whom serious allegations of criminal conduct have been raised. If you look at the documents prepared by the president of the Constitutional Tribunal, you will find numerous complaints. Complaints have been filed against the prime minister, every minister, and all parliamentary members of the ruling coalition for crimes that seriously violate the constitutional order.
If the parliamentary majority completely slashes the Constitutional Tribunal’s budget, that in itself constitutes a crime. This is not merely a political decision but a real legal issue. If they ignore each and every ruling of the Constitutional Tribunal—as they did with the Supreme Court decisions last year—then we are no longer just talking about words, but about actions.
The National Council of the Judiciary, which is also a constitutional body, would be deemed illegal without any legal support, and this too constitutes a crime. Thus, this is both a political and a legal issue, and the current situation is very dangerous. There is enormous temptation on the government’s part to interfere with the presidential election because losing power would automatically mean imprisonment for them. The evidence is already on the table, and the documents have been made public. I apologize for the lengthy explanation, but the political situation is truly extremely tense and dangerous.
– So, there is a good chance that they will manipulate the elections just to avoid criminal proceedings?
– Yes, absolutely. They have already taken steps in that direction. The fact that they'ce illegally reduced PiS’s budget by eighty percent could effectively mean the liquidation of the country’s largest opposition party. It sounds like something out of Russia or Belarus. But they did this anyway. They did it last year. Of course, we tried to raise funds through public donations, and it worked to a degree. Nevertheless, there is an enormous difference between the campaign opportunities available to Karol Nawrocki and Rafal Trzaskowski. For example, Trzaskowski receives government support from state institutions and, of course, from public funds.
The situation I am describing is almost identical to what we see in Belarus or Russia: the prosecution brings political charges against politicians solely to silence the opposition, particularly against those opposing globalist policies. The objective is clear: to prevent them from coming to power and to stop them from fighting these threats. In this sense, we are fighting a truly unique battle. The Polish legal system, society, and families have all been dragged into this, and unfortunately, it is not limited to Poland. We have seen similar developments in France, Romania, and if the liberal candidate backed by Brussels wins in Hungary, similar events will probably unfold here too. Political persecution is not limited to politicians; ordinary people experience it as well. Nothing demonstrates the severity of the situation better than the fact that a Catholic priest and two simple officials were imprisoned and tortured for seven months in the justice ministry. Their case is now under review in Strasbourg, where human rights violations are being examined. The charges are serious: if the case is accepted, it would mean that those standing by the accusations are credible. This reflects their typical modus operandi.
They're not just attacking politicians but anyone expressing an opinion unfavorable to those in power. Ordinary citizens often do not realize that even one single critical comment can have serious repercussions.
There have been cases where elderly, disabled people in their sixties and eighties were taken into custody at six in the morning merely because they criticized liberal activists in a Facebook comment. This is simply unacceptable. Freedom of speech is now completely endangered. Not only politicians but even priests can become targets.
Conversations and expressions of opinion of this type now attract the attention of the authorities, and several individuals, including priests, have been detained over similar comments. This situation now poses not just a political but a social-level threat to freedom of speech, and we increasingly have to reflect on the direction we are heading.
