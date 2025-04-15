UkrajnaBrüsszel PéterDeutsch Tamás
Tamas Deutsch: Brussels, Tisza Party Strike a Pact

Brussels and the Tisza Party have struck a pact, under which Brussels would help the pro-Ukraine Tisza Party in gaining power, said Tamas Deutsch. The EP group leader of the Fidesz and the Christian Democrats emphasized that this is why it's important for people to express their opinion in the consultative vote starting this week.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 04. 15. 11:12
Tamas Deutsch, EP group leader of the Fidesz and the Christian Democrats (Photo: Facebook/Tamas Deutsch)
Brussels and the Tisza Party have struck a deal, meaning that the European Union would support the pro-Ukraine Tisza Party in gaining political power in Hungary in exchange for the party’s support of Ukraine’s EU accession, Tamas Deutsch pointed out. This must not be allowed to happen, he emphasized.

Brussels and the Tisza Party have reached an agreement, says Tamas Deutsch
Tamas Deutsch highlighted the importance of the vote on Ukraine's EU membership

In a Facebook post, the MEP warned:

Let’s not allow the Tisza Party to hand over Hungary’s future to Brussels in exchange for power!

The right to decide belongs to the Hungarian people, not to political actors serving foreign interests, he stressed. Tamas Deutsch also reminded everyone that this week the mailing of the ballots of the consultative vote on Ukraine’s EU accession will begin.

Let’s not let them decide for us!

wrote Tamas Deutsch in conclusion.

