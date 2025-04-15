Tamas Deutsch: Brussels, Tisza Party Strike a Pact

Brussels and the Tisza Party have struck a deal, meaning that the European Union would support the pro-Ukraine Tisza Party in gaining political power in Hungary in exchange for the party’s support of Ukraine’s EU accession, Tamas Deutsch pointed out. This must not be allowed to happen, he emphasized.

Brussels and the Tisza Party have reached an agreement, says Tamas Deutsch

(Photo: Facebook/Tamas Deutsch)

Tamas Deutsch highlighted the importance of the vote on Ukraine's EU membership

In a Facebook post, the MEP warned:

Let’s not allow the Tisza Party to hand over Hungary’s future to Brussels in exchange for power!

The right to decide belongs to the Hungarian people, not to political actors serving foreign interests, he stressed. Tamas Deutsch also reminded everyone that this week the mailing of the ballots of the consultative vote on Ukraine’s EU accession will begin.

Let’s not let them decide for us!

wrote Tamas Deutsch in conclusion.

Cover photo: Tamas Deutsch, EP group leader of the Fidesz and the Christian Democrats (Photo: Facebook/Tamas Deutsch)