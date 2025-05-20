NémetországEUatompárti
Germany Abandons its Anti-Nuclear Stance After a Decade and a Half

The Hungarian PM's political director shared a new post on social media, stating that Germany will finally no longer oppose pro-nuclear proposals, paving the way for cheap and sustainable energy to gain ground in the European Union. After fifteen years, Germany’s anti-nuclear policy has come to an end.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 05. 20. 14:25
Germany’s anti-nuclear stance intensified following the 2011 Fukushima disaster, with Berlin pushing for the entire EU to follow its lead. Despite this, Hungary stood firm in favor of relying on nuclear energy, and now, it seems, Hungary has once again been proven right, the Hungarian PM's political director wrote on his social media page.

Germany’s anti-nuclear era is over (Photo: AFP/Frederick Florin)

Germany’s anti-nuclear era is over 

A historic policy reversal has taken place in Germany. In the future, the German government will no longer oppose pro-nuclear proposals in the EU, breaking with a position it has held for more than 15 years. This is welcome news for those who support reliable, affordable, and sustainable energy. Balazs Orban likened the situation to migration policy, noting that Germany initially did nothing to stop mass migration but years later admitted its mistake.

The politician advised German leadership that it would be wiser to listen to Hungary’s reasonable position from the beginning — whether on matters of peace or Ukraine’s EU accession — as doing so could save both time and resources.

