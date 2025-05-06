PM Orban: Zelensky Wants a Pro-Ukraine Government in Hungary + Video
Those who are agents of Brussels are also friends of Zelensky, Prime Minister Orban said during Monday’s parliamentary session in the hour dedicated to immediate questions. Mr. Orban emphasized that the Ukrainian president expects Hungary to ratify the agreement on Ukraine’s fast-tracked EU membership. He also addressed the drawbacks of VAT cuts, the issue of EU funds and Hungary's public security, which he described as the best in Europe.
– “I’m not one for harsh words, but as the saying goes: you get what you give,” Viktor Orban said, responding to a question from MP Gergely Arato of the Democratic Coalition (DK) during the session. PM Orban stated that this year, Hungary is set to receive 1,000 billion forints in EU funds.
This isn’t Brussels’ money, this is Hungarians' money. Every Hungarian is entitled to it,
– he added.
According to PM Orban, politicians from the Gyurcsany-led DK party are agents of Brussels, serving its interests.
They don’t want a national government in Hungary. They want to admit Ukraine into the EU, drag Hungary into the war, flood the country with migrants, eliminate taxes on multinational companies, and suspend the child protection law. This is what Brussels’ agents want,
Viktor Orban reiterated that Hungary will receive 1,000 billion forints from Brussels this year, and that he will fight for the rest. He emphasized that Hungary will not give up an inch of its sovereignty. On the topic of Russian dependence, he said that expertise on that matter lies with the DK. PM Orban also claimed that they will occupy and transform the EU.
No United States of Europe,
– Mr. Orban emphasized.
Blatant Lies
In response to a question from MP Zita Gurmai of the Socialist Party (MSZP), Viktor Orban said the government has deep respect for those who volunteer to defend the homeland. He emphasized that those serving in the armed forces are deserving of respect.
He called the Socialist politician’s statements about the recent military accident in Ujdorogd a “blatant lie.”
He stressed that a full and thorough investigation is underway, and once the results are in, the public will be informed immediately.
“The claim that any documentation is missing simply does not reflect reality,
He referred to the injured young woman as a hero and said that the government wants her to have a future both in public service and in her personal life.
Do not weaken the defense of the homeland with lies and slander,
– Mr. Orban told the Socialist lawmaker.
State assets have doubled
– “When it comes to the National Bank, you’re knocking on the wrong door, because the oversight lies solely with the State Audit Office. The government has no authority to interfere,” Viktor Orban told MP Laszlo Gyorgy Lukacs, the leader of Jobbik's parliamentary group. PM Orban noted that since 2010, Hungary’s state assets have doubled — in part because the National Bank purchased gold.
When I visited, everything was accounted for,
– he added.
PM Orban underlined that he saw no obstacle to the Jobbik politician turning to the president of the National Bank for a personal inspection of the country’s gold reserves. On the matter of responsibility, he noted that, at Jobbik’s request, a former Jobbik MP had been appointed president of the State Audit Office.
Hungary's Public Safety is the Best in Europe
– “It wasn’t easy to follow your speech,” Viktor Orban replied to Laszlo Toroczkai, the leader of the opoosition Our Homeland's (Mi Hazank) parliamentary group. Speaking on public safety in Hungary, Mr. Orban said there are two eras: before and after Interior Minister Sandor Pinter. The former, he said, was dreadful; the latter is the best in Europe. The prime minister also emphasized that Mr. Toroczkai’s remarks sounded like a marketing pitch.
We’d be in toruble if someone had to break down reality for me—a guy from Felcsut.
– “The rules apply equally to everyone and must be followed,” Viktor Orban told MP Sandor Berki of the Dialogue party. The prime minister said the Roma community is viewed as a valuable group with its own culture. He emphasized that the integration of the Roma community into Hungarian society is being achieved through education and employment.
Many more are studying, and many more are working,
– PM Orban noted, adding firmly that there is no place for racism in Hungary.
He recalled his recent visit to the small settlement of Tarnazsadany, where the local government — led by a Roma-majority population — is functioning flawlessly.
Zelensky Wants a Pro-Ukraine Government in Hungary
– “I tried to preserve what could be saved for the future, which is why I avoided responding to the Ukrainian president’s provocative remarks,” said Viktor Orban in response to an immediate question from Fidesz MP Mihaly Balla.
But Hungarians cannot be threatened, so now I must speak up,
Mr. Orban said Zelensky had reached an agreement with Brussels on Ukraine's fast-tracked EU accession, which all political groupings except the Patriots had endorsed. He explained that the Ukrainian president expects Hungary to ratify this agreement.
Zelensky wants a pro-Ukraine government in Hungary. Those who are agents of Brussels are also friends of Zelensky. But let me be clear: there will never be a situation in which Kyiv or Brussels dictates how Hungarians exercise their sovereign rights,
– Mr. Orban stated.
He said that Ukraine’s EU accession would bankrupt Hungary — something no one can reasonably ask of the country. Therefore, he added, Hungary cannot support Ukraine’s membership bid. Mr. Orban urged Hungarian citizens to express their views in the Voks 2025 vote.
Negative Experience with VAT Cuts
– “As Parliament will soon be discussing the 2026 budget, submit an amendment and I will support it,” Viktor Orban told Daniel Z. Karpat of Jobbik in response to a question about increasing travel subsidies for children with disabilities in 2026.
On the subject of VAT cuts, PM Orban said his experience had been negative, as prices keep rising even six months after the cut, despite the lowered VAT. He said it may be possible to regulate price margins for products essential to children.
