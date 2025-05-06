PM Orban: Zelensky Wants a Pro-Ukraine Government in Hungary + Video

He referred to the injured young woman as a hero and said that the government wants her to have a future both in public service and in her personal life.

Do not weaken the defense of the homeland with lies and slander,

– Mr. Orban told the Socialist lawmaker.

State assets have doubled

– “When it comes to the National Bank, you’re knocking on the wrong door, because the oversight lies solely with the State Audit Office. The government has no authority to interfere,” Viktor Orban told MP Laszlo Gyorgy Lukacs, the leader of Jobbik's parliamentary group. PM Orban noted that since 2010, Hungary’s state assets have doubled — in part because the National Bank purchased gold.

When I visited, everything was accounted for,

– he added.

PM Viktor Orban in parliament (Photo: Istvan Mirko)

PM Orban underlined that he saw no obstacle to the Jobbik politician turning to the president of the National Bank for a personal inspection of the country’s gold reserves. On the matter of responsibility, he noted that, at Jobbik’s request, a former Jobbik MP had been appointed president of the State Audit Office.

Hungary's Public Safety is the Best in Europe

– “It wasn’t easy to follow your speech,” Viktor Orban replied to Laszlo Toroczkai, the leader of the opoosition Our Homeland's (Mi Hazank) parliamentary group. Speaking on public safety in Hungary, Mr. Orban said there are two eras: before and after Interior Minister Sandor Pinter. The former, he said, was dreadful; the latter is the best in Europe. The prime minister also emphasized that Mr. Toroczkai’s remarks sounded like a marketing pitch.

We’d be in toruble if someone had to break down reality for me—a guy from Felcsut.

– he added.