PM Orban: Ukraine’s EU Accession Would Bankrupt Our Country + Video

The entire European economy is stagnating, and we are also part of that European economy. The economies of Germany and Austria are also performing weakly, and generally, those countries that are more strongly connected to the German economic sphere are facing problems — Prime Minister Viktor Orban explained the main reason behind Hungary’s economic downturn during his Friday morning interview on Kossuth Radio. He added that it's important to understand the reasons behind this, in which the war also plays a significant role. However, if we focus solely on that, we will lose our ability to act. And for the country, it's crucial to remain capable of achieving its set economic goals.

– “We have set targets for 2025, and we must reach them,” Mr. Orban stated. He added that he does not intend to abandon any of the goals that have already been set. Parliament has approved Europe’s largest tax reduction package, he recalled.

– "In a few years, we will reach the point where anyone with two children will never have to pay income tax,” PM Orban emphasized,

reiterating his commitment to the plan despite ongoing economic hardships.

He also confirmed that the Demjan Sandor program to support small- and medium-sized enterprises will not be scaled back.

Hungary has lost several billion euros over the past three years due to the war, Mr. Orban stressed, adding that these economic difficulties would not exist if the funds sent to Ukraine had remained within the European economy.

Yet European leaders continue to pursue war, supporting Ukraine even against the position of U.S. leadership, he noted. He emphasized that

Without the United States, we won't be able to fund or maintain Ukraine and the Ukrainian army.

Ukraine’s EU Accession Would Destroy the Hungarian Economy

Mr. Orban identified as a serious concern that Ukraine is now demanding that the European Union finance its one-million-strong army.

– “The money they want to spend over there could be spent here. They're shoveling our money — including our own — out to Ukraine,” he stated.

He recalled that Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, had already announced plans to admit Ukraine into the EU by 2030.

“The European People’s Party — the parent party of the Tisza Party — wants to bring Ukraine into the EU, which would ruin the Hungarian economy,”

– Mr. Orban emphasized. He urged everyone to express their views on Ukraine’s accession to the EU and to participate in the “Voks 2025” public opinion vote.

Those in Brussels believe that they must take out massive loans to finance Ukraine, because EU leaders know that they cannot support the country on their own, Mr. Orban said. “Now is the time to stop them from indebting Europe,” he declared.

He pointed out that several countries already have major corporations operating in Ukraine, and much of the money would end up with those companies. Mr. Orban reminded listeners that when Hungary joined the EU, part of the funds intended for the country ended up with foreign corporations.

If EU membership resulted in a net gain for Hungarians, we would support Ukraine’s accession. But for Hungary, it would be a loss,

Mr. Orban said.

What the Tisza Party is doing is not right

– “Hungary is entitled to the EU funds — they are partly ours. These are not handouts; they are owed to us,” PM Orban said, discussing EU resources. He reported that several billion euros are already in Hungary, and the government is engaged in ongoing negotiations to channel even more of the funds to Hungary.

Mr. Orban criticized Tisza Party MEPs, claiming that so far Hungary's national-minded government has only been able to retrieve half of the available funds because of their actions. He accused MEP Kinga Kollar of working in Brussels to prevent Hungarians from accessing EU resources — solely to help her party to power in 2026.

– “That’s why I signed the petition of the National Resistance Movement — because what the Tisza Party is doing is not right,” Mr. orban stated. He reminded listeners that Brussels’s pro-war elite wants to install a puppet government in Hungary, which would have serious consequences for everyone.

– “Right now, a family living in a typical Kadar-era housing block pays HUF 260,000 (approx. 650 euros) for heating per year. That same amount would only cover one-third of the bill in Slovakia and one-quarter in Poland,” Mr. Orban said.

I am working to make sure that by the time we reach the elections a year from now, every Hungarian understands what we are deciding on,

– he emphasized. Mr. Orban said Ukraine’s EU accession must not be allowed. He criticized the European People’s Party — including the Tisza Party — for deciding to send an additional 5 billion euros to Ukraine. He considers this a matter of domestic political debate, as the Democratic Coalition (DK) also supports Ukraine’s rapid admission.

Consumer Goods Prices May Fall

– “What matters most is that we remain firm on Ukraine and do not abandon our own goals. We must protect jobs and carry out the tax reduction program,” Mr. Orban stressed. He announced that the “100 New Factories” program has been expanded to 150 factories, and he described support for small- and medium-sized enterprises as a strategic issue.

At next Wednesday’s cabinet meeting, decisions are expected on reducing the prices of manufactured goods. Food VAT refunds for pensioners are also expected to be finalized by October.

– “If we accomplish all this, 2025 will be a solid year,” Mr. Orban stated. As for the 2026 budget, he said it is being prepared as an anti-war, pro-peace budget — one that stands on its own feet. We won't need to abandon any goals either in 2025, or in 2026, PM Orban underlined.

Cover photo: Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Kossuth Radio's studio (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s Press Office/Benko Vivien Cher)