Miklos Szantho: Globalist vs. Sovereignist Struggle Defines 21st-Century Politics

"The situation, in and of itself, is not so complicated: 21st-century politics is about the struggle between globalists and sovereignists. The former do not even recognize a national minimum, while the latter are guided by a national maximum," Miklos Szantho writes in a social media post.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 05. 15. 12:07
Miklos Szantho, Director General of the Center for Fundamental Rights (Photo: Zoltan Balogh / MTI Photo editorial section)
Szantho, Director General of the Center for Fundamental Rights, added:
"I believe this is why the bill on transparency in public life - which would require full disclosure of organizations supported from abroad and endangering Hungary's sovereignty - has now been submitted to Parliament."

Since 2010, the globalist network has been trying to undermine Hungary's sovereignty using agency organizations and agents that are designed from abroad but disguised as domestic.
In the past, they have been triggered by the windfall tax on multinationals, utility price cuts, border protection and child protection measures, and our opposition to the war. Today, it’s our rejection of Ukraine’s EU accession—or all of the above combined that upsets them

he emphasized.

Szantho recalled that globalists have maintained local affiliates—comprador organizations—in Hungary since 1990, and their foreign funding has accelerated dramatically in the past 15 years. These organizations, he said, are beholden to supranational networks (e.g., Open Society Foundations, USAID, the UN, and Brussels).

They are not merely financial driven, but ideologically as well—much like those throughout history who opposed Hungarian independence and freedom, instead serving foreign interests—Brussels or Kyiv in this case—over Hungarian ones. Because they’re at home not in a particular somewhere, but rather anywhere,

he remarked.

According to Szantho, the stakes are simple in their own way, but carry a hefty weight: “Globalists are again trying to force a change in political power, as it is obviously difficult to impose their will on a sovereignist, pro-nation, pro-family and pro-peace force.”

They tried in 2013, 2017, and 2021—unsuccessfully—to install their trendy, fancy frontmen in power, backed by the ‘objective’ media, ‘independent’ influencers, the ‘civil sector,’ and ‘human rights’ organizations. And let no one have doubts—this is what’s happening again now,” 

the head of the Center for Fundamental Rights concluded, adding that the proposed law will help bring clarity: "so we can see who is on whose side, and who is receiving the dollars and euros rolling in.”

Because we are not at home just anywhere—we are at home somewhere. In our homeland. That’s why Hungary comes first!

Miklos Szantho closed his post.

Cover Photo: Miklos Szantho, Director General of the Center for Fundamental Rights (Photo: Zoltan Balogh / MTI Photo editorial section)

 

