One Million Steps for Ukraine - Peter Magyar Adopts Soros's Playbook

Peter Magyar's latest campaign may seem familiar. George Soros’s activists have organized similar marches in several countries.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 05. 14. 10:07
Peter Magyar (Photo: MTI)
Peter Magyar (Photo: MTI)
Peter Magyar, leader of the Tisza Party, recently announced he would march to Oradea, Romania, and “take one million steps,” claiming it is for peace and national unity. However, the campaign bears a striking resemblance to methods used by Soros-backed groups.

Magyar Péter Brüszel és Ukrajna felé is elkötelezett, most Soros módszerével operál
 Peter Magyar, committed to both Brussels and Ukraine, now uses Soros's playbook (Photo: MTI)

Regarding Magyar's latest move, Daniel Deak, lead researcher at the 21st Century Institute, told our paper that:

Peter Magyar’s actions are not part of a coherent strategy but rather rushed attempts to regain attention. His campaign follows the total failure of his effort to expose the defense minister with a leaked audio recording.

With his Transylvanian campaign, Peter Magyar is doing nothing more than following an international formula typically used by Soros-backed organizations to attract publicity, Daniel Deak pointed out to our newspaper. There is visible coordination with the Ukrainian government, and clear influence from Brussels can also be seen, said the lead analyst at the 21st Century Institute.

In light of this, it comes as no surprise that Peter Magyar is employing tools and techniques we’ve already seen used by other actors, not only in neighboring countries but also in Hungary,

he emphasized.

In Poland, for example, Prime Minister Donald Tusk, leader of the Civic Platform, who regularly uses George Soros's disruptive methods,  organized a similar event.

In 2023, Donald Tusk organized the "March of a Million Hearts" in Warsaw.

In Serbia, recent "student protests" also featured similar marches. As Magyar Nemzet previously reported, the demonstrations in Serbia were backed by massive foreign funding and an expansive activist network.

USAID financed anti-government forces in our southern neighbor for years, 

and Soros-linked media groups, for instance, received nearly two billion forints in funding.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, in a conversation with Donald Trump Jr. – U.S. president's eldest son – sharply criticized foreign interference. Vucic explained that in recent months, enormous sums of money have flowed into the country through various foundations and agencies, with the goal of causing political instability.

This was a huge amount coming from abroad – from different countries, through various foundations and agencies – because no one wanted Serbia to remain independent

Serbia's president said. "Just imagine that every single NGO involved in organizing the protests in Serbia received funding from abroad – from the United States, from USAID, from the National Endowment for Democracy, and other organizations," he stated.

Cover photo: Peter Magyar (Photo: MTI)

