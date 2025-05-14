Peter Magyar, leader of the Tisza Party, recently announced he would march to Oradea, Romania, and “take one million steps,” claiming it is for peace and national unity. However, the campaign bears a striking resemblance to methods used by Soros-backed groups.

Peter Magyar, committed to both Brussels and Ukraine, now uses Soros's playbook (Photo: MTI)

Regarding Magyar's latest move, Daniel Deak, lead researcher at the 21st Century Institute, told our paper that:

Peter Magyar’s actions are not part of a coherent strategy but rather rushed attempts to regain attention. His campaign follows the total failure of his effort to expose the defense minister with a leaked audio recording.

With his Transylvanian campaign, Peter Magyar is doing nothing more than following an international formula typically used by Soros-backed organizations to attract publicity, Daniel Deak pointed out to our newspaper. There is visible coordination with the Ukrainian government, and clear influence from Brussels can also be seen, said the lead analyst at the 21st Century Institute.

In light of this, it comes as no surprise that Peter Magyar is employing tools and techniques we’ve already seen used by other actors, not only in neighboring countries but also in Hungary,

he emphasized.

In Poland, for example, Prime Minister Donald Tusk, leader of the Civic Platform, who regularly uses George Soros's disruptive methods, organized a similar event.