PM Orban: We Will Preserve Hungary’s Peace and Security!

Prime Minister Orban shared information with the public following a meeting of the Defense Council.

2025. 06. 23. 9:47
"The meeting of the Defense Council has just concluded. I convened it because the Iran–Israel war entered a new phase last night with American airstrikes. Although the conflict is geographically far from us, it brings three threats we must now face — three dangers we must confront,” Prime Minister Viktor Orban said, in a video posted on his social media page. Mr. Orban added that Hungary must contend with an increased threat of terrorism and a mounting migration pressure, as well as a further rise in energy prices.

We have defended ourselves against migration, which is why we are not an immigrant country. This also means we will be able to defend ourselves effectively against the threat of terrorism,” he stated. “We must remain alert to migratory pressure — every conflict in the Middle East increases pressure on our southern borders. The Minister of the Interior must pay attention to this, and I have issued instructions to that effect today. And finally, we must face the further rise in energy prices. This is a serious threat. That is why Brussels must now lift the regulations and bans on Russian energy. The negative impact of the Iran–Israel war on energy resources is already causing enough trouble for us,

– PM Orban declared. 

– "We will take the necessary steps to guarantee Hungary’s peace and security!"  – Mr. Orban wrote below his video. 

