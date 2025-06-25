Tisza Party MEP In Cahoots With European Pharma Lobby

According to an article by investigative blog Tuzfalcsoport, Andras Kulja frequently meets with Brussels lobbyists and pharmaceutical industry representatives. Kulja, a Peter Magyar-led Tisza Party MEP who suffered a nasty defeat in a recent debate with Peter Takacs, Hungary's State Secretary for Health, has held talks on multiple occasions with representatives from the largest American and European pharmaceutical manufacturers and lobbying organizations.

The topics of these meetings often concerned reforms to EU health legislation, including proposals like the Biotech Act and the Critical Medicines Act. These involve vast economic interests, so it’s no surprise that pharmaceutical companies are employing all means possible to influence decision-making in Brussels.

According to the Corporate Europe Observatory, Big Pharma spends at least €36 million (roughly 14 billion HUF) annually on lobbying in Brussels — though the actual amount is likely significantly higher.

Kulja has reportedly met multiple times with Big Pharma representatives. There were at least three occasions with Sanofi, a global French pharmaceutical giant specializing in diabetes and rare diseases preparations and vaccines. A 2017 lobbying declaration revealed that Sanofi spends between €500,000 and €1 million per year on EU lobbying.

One particularly noteworthy meeting took place on May 28, 2025, between Kulja’s staff and Alber & Geiger, a Brussels-based lobbying consultancy. The topic was the Critical Medicines Act, and Kulja is acting as a shadow rapporteur on the legislation — meaning he plays a key role in shaping this new EU law on medicine supply security. Alber & Geiger spends €400,000–500,000 annually on lobbying and represents several pharmaceutical clients.

Last November, Kulja himself participated in a meeting with Pfizer reps. The agenda included the Biotech Act and the issue of drug shortages, both priority topics in EU health policy. This meeting took place within the European Parliament’s SANT committee, of which Kulja is an active member. Pfizer officially spends €800,000–900,000 per year on lobbying in Brussels and uses several consultancy firms — potentially totaling up to €1.2 million (approx. 460 million HUF) annually.

Kulja has also met with representatives from Johnson & Johnson to discuss general directives in EU health policy. According to its annual lobbying report, the American pharma giant spends over €500,000 (approx. 190 million HUF) and works with seven different lobbying firms in Brussels.

Based on this, it’s clear that Andras Kulja frequently engages with pharma lobbyists and industry representatives. While such meetings are not illegal,"Whose interests are truly being represented by politicians who so regularly consult with billion-euro corporations?”

The Tuzfalcsoport portal raises the legitimate question.

Under current EU transparency rules, it’s often unclear in real-time which specific legislative drafts and policy directions are being influenced behind the scenes by such corporate interests.

