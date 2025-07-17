Csaba Domotor: Farmers’ Money Is to Go to Ukraine – Peter Magyar Is an Accomplice + Video

Speaking to Hungarian journalists on Thursday, Csaba Domotor stressed that based on the published figures, the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) budget would be cut by €84 billion, equivalent to over 33 trillion forints.

Meanwhile, and this was confirmed in writing, €100 billion would be allocated to Ukraine, which equals 40 trillion forints,

he said.

The MEP stated that there are “further brutal details” since, as he emphasized, direct area-based payments will certainly be limited, and not everyone will receive the amounts they have received so far. He reminded that this form of support alone provides income security for 150,000 Hungarian families. He also noted that existing agricultural funds would be merged with other funds, an attempt to mask the fact that support amounts are decreasing.

Furthermore, farmers will only be able to access certain subsidies if they comply with new green regulations, he said. This will mean additional bureaucracy and a competitive disadvantage, as farmers in major non-EU producer countries are not required to meet such standards, he explained.

The situation is further worsened by previous Brussels decisions, which have already significantly reduced the value of agricultural subsidies,

Domotor said, explaining that due to sanctions against Russia and the Green Deal, energy prices have skyrocketed and remained high, driving up inflation and the costs of transport, machinery operation and irrigation. "Taking all this into account, if the proposed plans are implemented, it would mean that the value of agricultural subsidies would in practice drop to half within a few years," he stated.

An aggravating circumstance of this assassination attempt is that the European Commission wants to dismantle the agricultural support system precisely at a time when farmers need it the most,

he said.

In addition to inflation and severe drought, Brussels increasingly wants to open EU markets further: alongside the Mercosur agreement, it has made a deal with Ukraine as well, allowing even more agricultural products to flood EU markets from Ukraine and South America.

What is this if not the open betrayal of farmers?

the politician posed the question.

Domotor stated that this plan to betray farmers was put together by Peter Magyar and the TISZA Party chief's nominators and supporters. He pointed to the European People’s Party (EPP) led by Manfred Weber, the left-wing “grand coalition” in the European Parliament, and the commissioners nominated by them, and primarily their key figure, Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission.

If anyone hears EPP or socialist politicians complaining about these budget plans, they should feel free to remind them that just seven days ago, these same people, these same grand coalition MEPs, lined up to vote for and confirm Ursula von der Leyen during the vote of no confidence, including the representatives of the TISZA Party,

he remarked.

“Peter Magyar is an accomplice in betraying farmers,” Domotor declared, adding, “His EPP bosses are the masterminds, and he provided all the help needed for this. At the start, he denied the plans, calling it all a lie. Then, as more specifics came out, he sneaked away, skipped meetings, and let others do the dirty work for him.” He also noted that Peter Magyar was absent from the agriculture committee during the budget plan announcement.

“Peter Magyar’s bosses in Brussels forgot one important thing: that the Common Agricultural Policy and European agriculture are much more than just an economic sector,” Domotor emphasized.

They represent our traditions, respect for the rural way of life, and the bread that reaches every European family’s table. This cuts to the heart of European cooperation, and we must protect it by all means,

the Fidesz politician stated.

In closing, Domotor said, “One thing is certain: in this struggle, Hungarian farmers can only count on the Hungarian government and the governing parties.”

Cover photo: Csaba Domotor, Fidesz Member of the European Parliament (Photo: MTI/Tibor Katona)