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PM Orban Continues Campaign Tour in Eger

After Kaposvar, Viktor Orban's next stop during his campaign trail will be in Eger, where strong public interest is again expected.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 03. 17. 14:32
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

On Tuesday, Viktor Orban’s nationwide tour moves to Eger: the prime minister has invited the public to gather at Dobo Istvan Square at 6:00 p.m.

Kaposvár, 2026. március 16. A Miniszterelnöki Kommunikációs Főosztály által közreadott képen Orbán Viktor miniszterelnök, a Fidesz elnöke beszédet mond országjárásának kaposvári állomásán, a Kossuth téren 2026. március 16-án. MTI/Fischer Zoltán
Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Kaposvar (Photo: MTI/Fischer Zoltan)

The prime minister drew attention to the next stop of the campaign tour on his social media page, sharing a brief message:

Today Eger. Let’s meet at 6:00 p.m. at Dobo Istvan Square!

The nationwide tour began on Monday in Kaposvar, where a large crowd welcomed him in Kossuth Square. The prime minister also shared a photo of the event on his social media page, showing the square filled to capacity.

In his post, he also highlighted that more people attended his event than the gathering of Peter Magyar, leader of the Tisza Party, in Oroshaza. "Once again, we outnumbered them," the prime minister wrote.

The tour will continue at the following venues in the coming days: 

  • March 18, 6:00 p.m. — Dunaujvaros, Dozsa Gyorgy Square
  • March 20, 6:00 p.m. — Szentendre, Main Square
  • March 21, 4:00 p.m. — Miskolc, Szent Istvan Square
  • March 22, 4:00 p.m. — Hodmezovasarhely, in front of Bessenyei Ferenc Cultural Center

Cover photo: Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Kaposvar (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s General Department of Communication/Fischer Zoltan)


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