PM Orban Continues Campaign Tour in Eger

On Tuesday, Viktor Orban’s nationwide tour moves to Eger: the prime minister has invited the public to gather at Dobo Istvan Square at 6:00 p.m.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Kaposvar (Photo: MTI/Fischer Zoltan)

The prime minister drew attention to the next stop of the campaign tour on his social media page, sharing a brief message:

Today Eger. Let’s meet at 6:00 p.m. at Dobo Istvan Square!

The nationwide tour began on Monday in Kaposvar, where a large crowd welcomed him in Kossuth Square. The prime minister also shared a photo of the event on his social media page, showing the square filled to capacity.

In his post, he also highlighted that more people attended his event than the gathering of Peter Magyar, leader of the Tisza Party, in Oroshaza. "Once again, we outnumbered them," the prime minister wrote.

The tour will continue at the following venues in the coming days:

March 18, 6:00 p.m. — Dunaujvaros, Dozsa Gyorgy Square

March 20, 6:00 p.m. — Szentendre, Main Square

March 21, 4:00 p.m. — Miskolc, Szent Istvan Square

March 22, 4:00 p.m. — Hodmezovasarhely, in front of Bessenyei Ferenc Cultural Center

Cover photo: Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Kaposvar (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s General Department of Communication/Fischer Zoltan)