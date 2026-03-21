Viktor Orban at CPAC Hungary: We Will Win in April! Hungarians, Not Brussels Will Decide Hungary's Future!

At the opening of CPAC Hungary, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban began his remarks by recalling that one year ago when they gathered together, they celebrated the victory of US President Donald Trump. President Trump’s victory signaled that the Western world will become a better place, he said.

Gender propaganda and woke ideology have been pushed back. It is once again possible to proudly embrace Christianity as the foundation and sustaining force of our civilization, and what is natural is once again true: the mother is a woman, the father is a man, and the family is the oldest and most important institution of our nations,

he said.

He added that progressive censorship has come to an end, and people can now say without fear of retaliation that “We reject migration. We have curbed the green madness and the created world can only be protected in harmony with economic interests, the two must work together. The world can thank President Trump for this change,” Viktor Orban said.

The Hungarian prime minister added that Hungarians personally also have much to thank President Trump for.

After the years of frosty relations under the Democrats, a golden age has dawned for Hungarian-American ties. Visa-free travel has been restored, strategic agreements have been signed in the energy sector, and deals have been struck for more than a dozen high-tech American investments,

the Hungarian prime minister highlighted.

The days of censorship are over and the world is changing, Viktor Orban emphasized (Photo: Istvan Mirko)

Viktor Orban pointed out that South America has taken a right-wing turn before our eyes: Rodrigo Paz’s national forces have taken Bolivia, and Jose Antonio Kast’s troops have liberated Chile. “And here is, or soon will be, our friend Javier Milei. We welcome him to Budapest," he said adding that

Argentina today is a bastion of right-wing forces, and Javier—as you will see—is a global rock star of Western values.

The Hungarian prime minister said that the patriotic side is also strengthening in Europe. In the Czech Republic, Andrej Babis and his allies have won, while in Poland the Law and Justice party has won the presidential election.

And my friends, here among us today is a patriotic champion from the Caucasus, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, who, in the jaws of the Russian bear, under constant blackmail from the European Union and despite the ongoing attacks of liberal progressives, stands up firmly for Georgia’s sovereignty. Today, the bravest nation in Europe is the Georgian,

Viktor Orban highlighted. He also welcomed Alice Weidel from Germany, Geert Wilders from the Netherlands, Santiago Abascal, leader of Spain’s Vox party, and Milorad Dodik, who until recently served as president of the Republika Srpska.