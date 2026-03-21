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Viktor Orban at CPAC Hungary: We Will Win in April! Hungarians, Not Brussels Will Decide Hungary's Future!

Hungary's prime minister also delivered remarks at the opening of CPAC Hungary. Viktor Orban said that today the struggle for the soul of the Western world is being fought on multiple levels, and one of its central arenas is Hungary. He also emphasized that the attack from Brussels has been repelled, the Ukrainian oil blockade will be broken, and the governing parties will win the election.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 03. 21. 13:05
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on the podium of CPAC Hungary (Photo: Istvan Mirko)
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on the podium of CPAC Hungary (Photo: Istvan Mirko)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

At the opening of  CPAC Hungary, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban began his remarks by recalling that one year ago when they gathered together, they celebrated the victory of US President Donald Trump. President Trump’s victory signaled that the Western world will become a better place, he said.

Gender propaganda and woke ideology have been pushed back. It is once again possible to proudly embrace Christianity as the foundation and sustaining force of our civilization, and what is natural is once again true: the mother is a woman, the father is a man, and the family is the oldest and most important institution of our nations,

he said.

He added that progressive censorship has come to an end, and people can now say without fear of retaliation that “We reject migration. We have curbed the green madness and the created world can only be protected in harmony with economic interests, the two must work together. The world can thank President Trump for this change,” Viktor Orban said.

The Hungarian prime minister added that Hungarians personally also have much to thank President Trump for.

After the years of frosty relations under the Democrats, a golden age has dawned for Hungarian-American ties. Visa-free travel has been restored, strategic agreements have been signed in the energy sector, and deals have been struck for more than a dozen high-tech American investments,

 the Hungarian prime minister highlighted.

Orbán Viktor hangsúlyozta, hogy a cenzúra napjai lejártak, a világ pedig változóban van
The days of censorship are over and the world is changing, Viktor Orban emphasized (Photo: Istvan Mirko)

Viktor Orban pointed out that South America has taken a right-wing turn before our eyes: Rodrigo Paz’s national forces have taken Bolivia, and Jose Antonio Kast’s troops have liberated Chile. “And here is, or soon will be, our friend Javier Milei. We welcome him to Budapest," he said adding that 

Argentina today is a bastion of right-wing forces, and Javier—as you will see—is a global rock star of Western values.

The Hungarian prime minister said that the patriotic side is also strengthening in Europe. In the Czech Republic, Andrej Babis and his allies have won, while in Poland the Law and Justice party has won the presidential election.

And my friends, here among us today is a patriotic champion from the Caucasus, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, who, in the jaws of the Russian bear, under constant blackmail from the European Union and despite the ongoing attacks of liberal progressives, stands up firmly for Georgia’s sovereignty. Today, the bravest nation in Europe is the Georgian,

Viktor Orban highlighted. He also welcomed Alice Weidel from Germany, Geert Wilders from the Netherlands, Santiago Abascal, leader of Spain’s Vox party, and Milorad Dodik, who until recently served as president of the Republika Srpska.

He has earned the title of the greatest survivor. American sanctions, German pressure, Bosnian harassment. Believe me, we would have collapsed under half of that, but he did not,

said the prime minister. He thanked the organizers of CPAC Hungary, including Miklos Szantho and the Center for Fundamental Rights, as well as Matt Schlapp.

This is the world’s largest open conspiracy

“In one or two years, the entire Western world will be adorned in patriotic, national, and conservative colors, just as we planned together a few years ago. What is happening now is the greatest political realignment in Western civilization in the past 100 years. The epicenter, the power center of this realignment is the United States, and its forward outpost in Europe is Hungary,” Viktor Orban said, adding that they are working for the soul of the Western world.

The battle for the soul of the Western world is being waged on multiple fronts: in universities, in academic institutions, in churches, and even in the economy. We are working on the political front lines of this great struggle,

he said. What unites them is their belief in their own people, he added. For a long time, he said, they believed cooperation was not worthwhile, but that has changed. “We realized that if we want to defeat progressive globalists, we must also think in international frameworks,” he said, noting that however, in the largest European countries, the left still holds power and continues to shape European politics.

Orbán Viktor: Meg fogjuk nyerni ezt a választást
Viktor Orban: We will win this election (Photo: Istvan Mirko)

They are still able to maintain their power, even though our American friends are right when they say that Brussels has pushed Europe into an unsustainable situation over the past 20 years. For Brussels, not the European people, but migrants were the priority. What their policies have brought is terror threats, crime, antisemitism, anti-Christian sentiment, and economic decline,

Viktor Orbvan listed, adding that Brussels has created Europe’s largest economic failure and still does not put Europe first, but now prioritizes Ukraine. Viktor Orban emphasized that European democracy is dying. It is dying because it is failing economically, because it is entangled in political censorship, and because Brussels has a rapid-response NGO network to censor social media.

Democracy in Europe is dying because Brussels directly interferes in national elections and financially supports federalist forces. Brussels does not uphold the treaties—it betrays them. And this is happening now also in Hungary, where ahead of the April elections they openly demand a Brussels-aligned, pro-Ukraine government. Well, that will not happen, my friends,

he stressed, pointing out that “we Hungarians must no win in a vise.”

Progressives in Brussels are squeezing Hungary from the West, while Ukrainians are squeezing us from the East. Brussels threatens us with financial sanctions, while Kyiv has placed Hungary under an oil blockade. We repelled the Brussels' attack the day before yesterday—they could neither weaken nor humiliate Hungary. Now we must break Ukraine's blockade,

Viktor Orban said, stressing that the stakes are higher than ever. “If we win here, we will not only protect Hungary, but we will also break down the gates of the progressive stronghold in Brussels. We will win this election, and afterward we will not stop. We will move forward, because the future of Europe must be decided by the nations of Europe, not by bureaucrats. This is our mission. Our time has come,” Viktor Orban said in conclusion.

Cover photo: Prime Minister Viktor Orban on the podium of CPAC Hungary (Photo: Istvan Mirko)

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